ModWash Celebrates Grand Opening in Maumee, OH with Free Washes and Community Fun

ModWash opens in Maumee Sept. 18 with a ribbon cutting, free washes, giveaways, and ModFounder perks—plus support for Fairfield Elementary.

Yes, we’ve built a great car wash that protects your car, outside and under, but what we love is creating ‘Raving Fans’ through the outstanding guest experience we’ve created.” — Karen Hutton, Founder and CEO of ModWash

ModWash is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of our newest location, kicking off with a weekend-long celebration starting Thursday, September 18th."Everything about ModWash comes from a passion for taking care of our guests," said Karen Hutton, founder and CEO of ModWash. "Yes, we've built a great car wash that protects your car, outside and under, but what we love is creating 'Raving Fans' through the outstanding guest experience we've created. Our guests are the only reason we're here."To kick off the Grand Opening Weekend, the Maumee Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18th, at 1566 Reynolds Rd.The family fun weekend will include free lunch on Thursday, free car washes, and giveaways.The Grand Opening Celebration features a limited-time offer of the ModFounders program: the first 500 ModMax members at the new location will get their first month for $10, then lock in at $25/month—forever!Giving Back to MaumeeWe are proud to have the ability to support Teachers and Students at Fairfield Elementary School with proceeds from our Grand Opening Weekend."Teachers play a vital role in shaping the future; the dedication teachers show in supporting their students is inspiring," Hutton added. "We believe education is a universal pathway to improving lives one individual at a time."As a further ripple of recognition, ModWash also offers a 20% discount on all membership packages for Teachers and Students, Health Care Workers, First Responders, and Veterans/Active Military.Experience the ModWash DifferenceModWash isn't only about clean cars, as our focus combines the priority of our service with the experience of our guests. We aim to be a Positive Ripple in every community we serve.Included with every wash are our ModPerks, which include: ModMat Cleaners, ModAir Fresheners, Powerful Vacuums, Microﬁber Towels, Tire Inﬂators, Tunnel Scents, Hit Music, and more.Environmental ImpactModWash puts a spotlight on sustainability, using approximately 30 gallons of recycled water per vehicle, compared to the 80-100 gallons used when self-washing at home. We also feature eco-friendly water reclamation technology and pollinator-friendly landscaping through our ModMeadows initiative.About ModWashFounded by Karen Hutton and headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, ModWash has grown to more than 123 locations nationwide in just five years. The Maumee site marks our 21st location in Ohio.ModWash believes in creating a Positive Ripple. That is what the ModDrop in our logo signifies. An act of kindness, a smile, or offering our services is a positive action that will ripple out to others and our communities.To learn more, please visit our website at modwash.com.

