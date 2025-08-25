ModWash Opens Second Greenville, SC, Location: Spreading Positive Ripples One Wash at a Time

Yes, we’ve built a great car wash that protects your car, outside and under, but what we love is creating ‘Raving Fans’ through the outstanding guest experience we’ve created.” — Karen Hutton, founder and CEO of ModWash

GREENVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModWash is launching its newest Greenville location with a Grand Opening Celebration that starts Thursday, Sept. 4, and continues all weekend long.“Everything about ModWash comes from a passion for taking care of our guests,” said Karen Hutton, founder and CEO of ModWash. “Yes, we’ve built a great car wash that protects your car, outside and under, but what we love is creating ‘Raving Fans’ through the outstanding guest experience we’ve created. Our guests are the only reason we’re here.”ModWash will host a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, at 370 Galloway Dr., with the Greenville Chamber of Commerce. There will be fun for the whole family all weekend, including free car washes, giveaways, and free lunch on Thursday.The Grand Opening celebration includes a limited-time launch of the ModFounders program: the ﬁrst 500 new ModMax or ModWash members will get a 25% lifetime discount on their membership.Ribbon Cutting- When: Thursday, Sept. 4 at 11:30 a.m.- Where: 370 Galloway Dr., Greenville, SC 29609- Who: Representatives of ModWash, including Founder and CEO Karen Hutton, and the Greenville Chamber of CommerceGiving Back to GreenvilleAs part of ModWash’s commitment to the community, a portion of the proceeds from the Grand Opening Weekend will be donated to Duncan Chapel Elementary School to support Teachers and Students.“Teachers play a vital role in shaping the future, the dedication teachers show in supporting their students is inspiring,” Hutton said, “we believe education is a universal pathway to improving lives one individual at a time. “As a token of our appreciation, ModWash is offering Teachers and Students their first month of any ModMembership for $1 and 20% off each month after.Experience the ModWash DifferenceModWash isn’t just about clean cars. It's about the guest experience and being the #PositiveRipple in every community we serve. Included with every wash are our ModPerks:- ModMat Cleaners- ModAir Fresheners- Powerful Vacuums- Microﬁber Towels- Tire Inﬂators- Tunnel Scents- Hit MusicCommunity & Environmental ImpactModWash emphasizes sustainability and positivity by:Using approximately 30 gallons of recycled water per vehicle, compared to the 80-100 gallons used when self-washing at homeFeaturing ecofriendly water reclamation technologyPromoting pollinator-friendly landscaping through its ModMeadows initiativeAbout ModWashFounded by Karen Hutton, ModWash is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tenn., and has grown to more than 123 locations nationwide in just ﬁve years. The Greenville expansion marks ModWash’s 13th location in South Carolina.ModWash believes in creating a positive ripple. That is what the ModDrop in our logo signiﬁes. An act of kindness, a smile, or offering our services is a positive action that will ripple out to others and our communities. To learn more about what we’re all about, please visit our website at modwash.com.CONTACT:Anah Vernon avernon@modwash.com(423) 209-0345

