Mobilisights will take the stage at ITS

Mobilisights Logo

Mobilisights CEO Sanjiv Ghate is part of the Panel "Data-Driven Decision Making for Smart Mobility" at ITS World Congress 2025

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobilisights , the Data as a Service business unit and the exclusive source for embedded telematics data from Stellantis brands, will be taking part of the panel series at ITS World Congress, at the Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta.The ITS World Congress 2025, themed "Deploying Today, Empowering Tomorrow," is set to take place from August 24-28, 2025. This premier global event will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss and showcase advancements in intelligent transportation systems.As part of this panel, Mobilisights CEO Sanjiv Ghate will explore how integrating data into emerging technologies is revolutionizing traffic management, predictive maintenance, and optimized route planning, and how leveraging data insights can enhance transportation efficiency and safety.Date & Time: August 26, 2025, 3:00 PM – 4:30 PMLocation: Room A314, Georgia World Congress CenterIn addition, Mobilisights will be participating in additional panel discussions as well as being on-site to meet with potential partners.Media Opportunities:• Exclusive interviews with panelists, including Sanjiv Ghata• Access to panel discussions and Q&A sessions• Opportunities to cover cutting-edge developments in smart mobilityMembers of the media interested in speaking with Mobilisights can contact Dalyce Semko at d.semko@open2america.com to secure an interview.About MobilisightsMobilisights is the Stellantis Data as a Service Company with unique access to embedded data telematics from fourteen automotive brands. Mobilisights envisions a smarter and safer world where innovative applications and services leverage connected vehicle datasets, and the insights they provide, to dramatically transform and continually improve everyday lives for consumers and businesses. For more information: www.mobilisights.com Mobilisights Media ContactSarah Higgins / Dalyce Semkomobilisights@open2europe.comd.semko@open2america.comAbout StellantisStellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.