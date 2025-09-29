K12 Private Academy, New Horizons New Directions Academy Partner to Expand Opportunities with GA Promise Scholarship

K12 Private Academy and NHND

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K12 Private Academy today announced a new partnership with New Horizons New Directions Preparatory Academy (NHND) to expand access to innovative, tuition-free private online education for Georgia families through the state’s Promise Scholarship program.

With families increasingly seeking greater involvement in their child’s education, the partnership ensures that students across Georgia—including those in rural and underserved areas—can access high-quality private schooling options without the barrier of geography or cost. Beginning with grades K–8, students will enroll with NHND as their school of record while receiving instruction and support from K12 Private Academy, a nationally recognized leader in online learning with more than 25 years of experience.

“This partnership is about expanding school choice and ensuring equal access across the state,” said Todd Goldthwaite, Managing Director of K12 Private Academy. “Families deserve flexible, proven options that adapt to the unique needs of their children. Together with New Horizons New Directions, we’re ensuring that Georgia Promise Scholarships deliver on their promise—giving families real choices and innovative pathways for learning.”

As an approved Georgia Promise Scholarship school, NHND is committed to making education more accessible statewide. The collaboration leverages K12 Private schools’ decades of virtual learning expertise, offering families personalized instruction, flexible pacing, and academic programs designed to prepare students for long-term success.

Jamie Mann, Director of New Horizons New Directions Preparatory Academy, underscored the importance of the partnership: “Families across Georgia, including those in rural areas, deserve access to excellent education that fits their needs. By working with K12 Private Academy, we can provide a proven online learning experience backed by decades of expertise, while making sure Georgia Promise Scholarships are put to work for families who need them most.”

Learn more at https://www.k12academy.com/school/new-horizons-new-directions-preparatory-academy/

About K12 Private Schools

K12 Private Academy, a Stride, Inc. school, is a trusted leader in online private education with more than 25 years of experience serving students nationwide. Accredited by Cognia and other respected agencies, K12 Private Academy offers flexible, personalized programs for grades PreK–12, credit recovery, and adult learning, combining rigorous curriculum, certified teachers, and a supportive online community.

Through its portfolio of full-time academies and course-based options, K12 Private Schools empower families to choose the learning path that best fits their child’s goals—whether that’s college preparation, career readiness, or a flexible alternative to traditional schooling. To learn more, visit www.k12academy.com.

