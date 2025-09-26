Hilton Family Office Leads Investment in Vatom – Powering the Future of Digital Finance & Engagement

Hilton Family Office

VENICE BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vatom, a leading technology platform focused on enterprise engagement solutions and asset management, today announced a strategic investment led by the Hilton Family Office.The Hilton Family Office’s participation marks a strong endorsement of Vatom’s mission to make next-generation consumer engagement and finance more accessible, practical, and scalable. The investment will support Vatom’s initiatives in several key areas, including:● Stablecoin & DeFi Infrastructure: Enabling brands and consumers to transact seamlessly in a secure, regulated environment.● Simple: Removing barriers to entry by simplifying the registration and onboarding process while ensuring maximum security, data protection and management.● Low-Risk Enterprise Engagement: Powering immersive digital experiences for Fortune 500 brands, creators, and communities globally. Success based pricing so brands only pay for real engagement and connection with customers.● Scalable Growth: Accelerating platform adoption with thousands of enterprise users already thriving in Vatom’s ecosystem.“With the GENIUS Act catalyzing mainstream adoption of digital assets, we see Vatom as a category leader positioned to bring programmable financial instruments and immersive engagement to everyday users,” said J. Bradley Hilton, Chairman, Hilton Family Office.Tom Szabo, Vatom CEO added: “Vatom makes it simple for brands to distribute and reward customers with tokenized assets, stable coins, rewards and more, which drives real-world adoption at scale. We are changing passive relationships into active relationships with directly addressable consumers. The regulatory environment has now converged with Vatom’s vision, accelerating its momentum toward becoming a ubiquitous part of the future of human engagement.”This partnership brings trusted capital to one of the most impactful consumer engagement initiatives of the AI era, and will power the next phase of Vatom’s growth.About Hilton Family OfficeHilton Family Office provides a premium family office experience—without requiring Hilton-billionaire scale wealth. Our unique model gives clients one-touch access to a network of world-class resources and multi-billion-dollar family office strategies to streamline financial decision-making.Clients benefit from a holistic approach that brings their existing advisors together as a unified team, increasing efficiency and delivering synergistic wealth-building solutions. The firm offers access to more than 150 dynamic strategies spanning tax optimization, cost reduction, wealth accumulation, generational planning, cybersecurity risk mitigation, liquidity event planning, elite concierge services, and alternative investments via exclusive private family office networks.Hilton Tax & Wealth Advisors, part of the Hilton platform, is dedicated to delivering highly personalized, advanced financial solutions traditionally reserved for ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The firm provides a range of services, including Wealth Management, Advanced Tax Planning & Mitigation, Asset Protection & Legacy Planning, Business & Cash Flow Planning, Insurance & Risk Management and Benefits & Defined Benefit Planning. Please visit www.HiltonWealth.com. About VatomVatom is a next-generation technology platform that is simple to use allowing brands to engage and monetize their customers. Our unique solution has become the engagement platform of choice for some of the largest companies in the world, including Google, PepsiCo, P&G, Deloitte, E&Y, iHeart Media, among others. https://www.vatom.com INVESTMENT CONTACT INFORMATIONJason PlucinacVatom VP Financejason.plucinak@vatom.com651.707.7141

