NÖK Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Participation at the Karolinska Institutet’s NK 50 Symposium in Stockholm, Sweden

NOK Therapeutics

CRANBERRY TWP, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NÖK Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation autologous natural killer (NK) cell therapies for multiple myeloma and other malignancies, today announced its participation at the recently concluded NK 50 Symposium, a landmark global event celebrating five decades of NK cell discovery and innovation. The symposium took place at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, bringing together the world’s leading immunologists, translational researchers, and clinical developers in the NK cell therapy field."The NK 50 Symposium represented not only a scientific milestone but a powerful moment of reflection on how far the field has advanced," said Robert Lewis, CEO of NÖK Therapeutics. "We are honored to join global leaders in celebrating this legacy while recognizing that our own autologous NK cell platform, born from Karolinska’s pioneering work, continues to validate the power of innate immunity in durable patient remission."NÖK Therapeutics’ lead candidate, Evencalucel, is an autologous ex vivo–expanded NK cell therapy currently being evaluated for multiple myeloma. Early Phase I clinical results have shown unprecedented >10-year overall survival as consolidation therapy in post-ASCT patients, reinforcing the company’s mission to redefine outcomes in hematologic malignancies through innate immune reconstitution.Participation in the NK 50 Symposium underscores NÖK’s commitment to advancing the science and clinical application of NK-based immunotherapies and strengthening international collaboration in the Nordic and European biotech ecosystem.For more information about Evencalucel or NÖK’s pipeline, visit www.noktx.com or contact media@noktx.com.About NÖK Therapeutics, Inc.NÖK Therapeutics, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to developing cutting-edge NK cell therapies for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. With a focus on harnessing the immune system’s potential, NÖK is committed to delivering transformative treatments that improve patient outcomes.

