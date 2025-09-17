Mas+ by Messi to Fuel Heartland Midwest All Boys Tournament This Weekend

Heartland Soccer

200 teams to compete September 19-21 at Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex

OLATHE , KS, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartland Soccer Association, the largest youth soccer tournament and league host in the United States, will welcome 200 teams from eight states this weekend for the Midwest All Boys Tournament Fueled by Más+ by Messi.The three-day event, set for Sept. 19-21 at the Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex, is expected to generate an estimated $3.46 million in economic impact for the Kansas City region."We are excited to welcome Mas+ by Messi as the title sponsor of this year’s Midwest All Boys Tournament," said Shane Hackett, executive director of Heartland Soccer Association. "Their support helps us elevate the experience for more than 200 teams traveling to Kansas City, while highlighting the importance of positive hydration for young athletes. With great partners like Mas+ and Prairiefire, we’re able to grow the game, showcase our community, and create memorable moments for players and families across the Midwest.""At Mas+, we’re thrilled to partner with Heartland Soccer in the goal of giving the next generation a more positive hydration experience," said a Más+ spokesperson. "Everyone deserves positive hydration: amazing taste, natural flavors, no artificial sweeteners or colors, no caffeine and no compromise on quality ingredients."The tournament will also feature a partnership with the American Lung Association, raising awareness for lung health and the dangers of vaping. Attendees can visit an interactive tent on-site, with proceeds supporting lung health research.All matches at Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex will be live streamed via VidSport, the world’s largest fixed AI camera installation at a soccer-specific facility. Fans can watch from any device and access individual player highlights for recruitment and game review.Media are invited to cover the event, which begins Friday at 5:30 p.m., with games continuing Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m.Following the Midwest All Boys Tournament, Heartland Soccer will host the Midwest All Girls Tournament, followed by the Heartland Invitational Tournaments, which are expected to draw more than 1,200 teams from across the Midwest. More information is available at www.heartlandsoccer.net About Más+ by MessiMás+ by Messi is a Next Generation hydration beverage founded with sports icon Leo Messi. For more information and nutrition facts go to masbymessi.com or follow @masbymessi on Instagram and TikTok.About Heartland SoccerHeartland Soccer, the largest youth soccer league in the United States, boasts an impressive roster of more than 2,800 league teams and 3,700 tournament teams annually. With a staggering count of 100,000 youth soccer players, 4,000 coaches, and 2,000 active referees, Heartland Soccer Association has established itself as a prominent organization since its inception in 1977. Starting with 600 players, the association has expanded its reach to encompass teams from 16 states and international participants, offering both league play and tournaments. For further details, please visit www.heartlandsoccer.net Heartland Soccer extends a range of opportunities for league and tournament sponsorship. Partnerships serve as integral members in nurturing an ever-growing soccer family within the community. Sponsorship not only amplifies brand visibility for businesses but also directly contributes to the development of Kansas City's youth through soccer. To explore sponsorship options, kindly reach out to Bridgette Samuelson, Director of Partnership Development and Operations, at bridgette@heartlandsoccer.net.

