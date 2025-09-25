Westminster Barracks / Assault of Correction Officer(s); assault with bodily fluids
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1004205
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Acevedo
STATION: Westminster - BCI B EAST
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/13/2025 - approximately 1638 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Assault of Corrections Officer(s); assault with bodily fluids (two charges)
ACCUSED: Skylar Lawder
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VICTIMS: Bradley Lowell-Raymond and Rafael Nunes
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/13/2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault that occurred at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) in the Town of Springfield, VT. During the investigation, it was learned that Skylar Lawder, an inmate at SSCF, had assaulted two Correction Officers, Lowell-Raymond and Nunes. On 09/24/25, Lawder was issued a criminal citation to appear at 8:30 AM on 10/28/25, in the Vermont Superior Court - Windsor Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Assault of Correction Officer(s); assault with bodily fluids.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/2025 - 8:30 AM
COURT: Windsor County - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.