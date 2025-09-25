Westminster Barracks / Assault of Correction Officer(s); assault with bodily fluids

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1004205

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Acevedo

STATION: Westminster - BCI B EAST

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/13/2025 - approximately 1638 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Assault of Corrections Officer(s); assault with bodily fluids (two charges)

ACCUSED: Skylar Lawder

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VICTIMS: Bradley Lowell-Raymond and Rafael Nunes

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/13/2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault that occurred at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) in the Town of Springfield, VT. During the investigation, it was learned that Skylar Lawder, an inmate at SSCF, had assaulted two Correction Officers, Lowell-Raymond and Nunes. On 09/24/25, Lawder was issued a criminal citation to appear at 8:30 AM on 10/28/25, in the Vermont Superior Court - Windsor Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Assault of Correction Officer(s); assault with bodily fluids.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/2025 - 8:30 AM

COURT: Windsor County - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.