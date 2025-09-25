$26M to Support New Housing on Long Island

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $26 million in awards through the Long Island Investment Fund (LIIF) to further the state's efforts to increase the housing supply. The funding will support five transformative housing projects across Nassau and Suffolk counties, creating nearly 750 new housing units. The projects, representing a total investment of $467 million, will help address Long Island's housing shortage while providing affordable and workforce housing options for families, veterans, and individuals with disabilities.

“By investing in these five significant projects, we are building the homes Long Island families need and deserve — affordable, accessible and close to jobs and transit,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is committed to ensuring every New Yorker has a safe, affordable place to live, and the Long Island Investment Fund is helping us deliver on that promise.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “These investments are more than housing — they’re catalysts for economic growth. By creating homes for Long Island’s diverse workforce across Nassau and Suffolk counties, we’re fueling local businesses, strengthening downtowns, and building vibrant, walkable neighborhoods that support community connections.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, these Long Island Investment Fund awards are a game-changer for addressing our State's housing crisis. By supporting nearly 750 new homes across Nassau and Suffolk counties, including affordable and workforce housing, we’re creating opportunities for families, veterans, and individuals with disabilities to thrive in vibrant, transit-oriented communities. These projects are a critical step toward building a more equitable and accessible Long Island.”

Empire State Development Board Chairman Kevin Law said, “The Long Island Investment Fund is proving to be a powerful tool for addressing our region's most pressing challenges. These housing developments represent exactly the kind of smart, targeted investments that will help ensure Long Island remains a place where the next generation can afford to live and work. By supporting both workforce and affordable housing, we're building stronger, more inclusive communities.”

LIREDC Co-Chairs Linda Armyn, President & CEO at FourLeaf Federal Credit Union and Dr. Kimberly R. Cline, President of Long Island University, said, "These projects reflect Long Island’s shared commitment to housing that works for everyone—working families, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities. By investing in transit-oriented and community-focused development, we are laying the groundwork for inclusive, sustainable growth across the region.”

These awards are part of the $350 million Long Island Investment Fund, created to drive economic growth and address critical needs across Nassau and Suffolk Counties. Administered by Empire State Development in partnership with the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council, the fund supports transformative projects that create jobs, strengthen communities, and drive regional growth, with a particular emphasis on housing development to address Long Island's housing shortage. Competitive grants ranging from $2 million to $20 million are awarded to projects that leverage private investment and demonstrate lasting community impact.

Awarded Projects

The Preserve at South Country Road – Southampton | LIIF Award: $4,000,000 This $54 million workforce housing development will create 79 units in a garden-style community on Montauk Highway in Southampton. The project includes specialized units for veterans and individuals with disabilities, addressing critical housing needs in the Hamptons area where workforce housing is particularly scarce. The development features six two-story residential buildings with a clubhouse and recreational amenities.

The Grand at Baldwin – Baldwin | LIIF Award: $6,000,000 Located directly across from the Baldwin LIRR station, this $121 million transit-oriented development will deliver 215 rental apartments, including 22 affordable units. The project exemplifies smart growth principles by concentrating housing near mass transit.

The Alegria South – Bellport | LIIF Award: $4,500,000 This $53 million development will create 96 units of 100 percent affordable housing on seven acres in Bellport, a distressed community in need of housing investment. The project includes specialized units for individuals with developmental disabilities and veterans, demonstrating the state's commitment to serving vulnerable populations.

The Carriage House – Patchogue | LIIF Award: $8,000,000 The largest project in today's announcement, this $177 million mixed-use development will create 262 housing units across two five-story buildings in downtown Patchogue. The transit-oriented development will provide 53 affordable units while supporting significant infrastructure improvements, including sewer upgrades that will benefit the broader community.

One Carleton Green – Central Islip | LIIF Award: $3,800,000 This $62 million transformative development will replace underutilized parcels with 96 units of 100% affordable housing in a three-story mixed-use building. Located in Central Islip's downtown area, the project will help revitalize the community while providing quality affordable housing options.

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 65,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 350 communities have received Pro-Housing certification.