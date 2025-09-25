Sean McNamara’s Holocaust Drama Bau, Artist at War, Starring Emile Hirsch and Inbar Lavi, Debuts on September 26th

l-r ShowBiz Direct CEO Kevin Mitchell, Julienne Mitchell, Emile Hirsch, Sean McNamara. (Photo by Chris Farina/Getty Images for ICT)

Sean McNamara’s Holocaust Drama Bau, Artist at War, Starring Emile Hirsch and Inbar Lavi, To Premiere Across the United States and Canada on September 26th

The response at the premiere was nothing short of extraordinary. To see audiences moved to tears, inspired, and connecting so deeply with Joseph and Rebecca’s journey was profoundly rewarding.” — Sean McNamara

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the heels of a successful, star-studded world premiere event on Sunday, September 21 st in Lost Angeles at the Museum of Tolerance, Sean McNamara’s powerful historical drama Bau, Artist at War, starring Emile Hirsch (Into The Wild, Milk, Lone Survivor, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Inbar Lavi (Lucifer, Imposters) will have its theatrical release by ShowBiz Direct in the U.S. and Canada on September 26, 2025.All showtimes can be found on the film’s official website’s homepage: BAU Artist at War | Official Website | September 26 2025 At the premiere, director McNamara was joined by Emile Hirsch, Yan Tual, Adam Tsekhman, composer John Coda, ShowBiz Direct ceo Kevin Mitchell, Joseph and Rebecca Bau’s daughters Clila and Hadasa Bau, and many of the film’s producers, cast members and crew, along with special guests Jon Voight, as well as many other celebrities, industry vips, and media.“The response at the premiere was nothing short of extraordinary. To see audiences moved to tears, inspired, and connecting so deeply with Joseph and Rebecca’s journey was profoundly rewarding,” comments McNamara. “That outpouring of emotion gives us great optimism as the film expands nationwide, where we believe audiences everywhere will embrace this story of resilience, love, and the human spirit.”Bau, Artist at War stars Hirsch as real-life Holocaust survivor and artist Joseph Bau and is distributed by ShowBiz Direct and Republic Pictures.The story of creativity, survival, and love based on Joseph Bau’s memoir, Bau, Artist at War tells the inspirational true story of how Bau used his creativity and skills as a forger to help fellow prisoners survive the horrors of Nazi concentration camps. Despite facing unimaginable adversity, he finds hope and love with fellow prisoner Rebecca (Inbar Lavi).The film’s impressive ensemble cast also includes Yan Tual (Outlander), Adam Tsekhman (Legends of Tomorrow), and Josh Zuckerman (School Spirits, Sex Drive, 90210). Edward Foy, Chris Cope, Josh Blacker, Eugene Lipinski, Dalias Blake, Pam Kearns, and Tori Griffith round out the cast.McNamara, known for Soul Surfer and Reagan, directed the film from a scriptby Deborah Smerecnik, Ron Bass, and Sonia Kifferstein. Executive producers are JamesTruchard, Kelly Tate, Bruce D. Johnson, Lawrence Mortorff, Jeff Hays, Charles Cooper, Allen Lewis, Robert Murdoch, Matthew Helderman, Thomas Mann, Luke Taylor and Kevin Mitchell. Producers include McNamara, Smerecnik, David Brookwell, Marc Griffith, and Michelle P. Griffith. Toni Farina is co-producer.For more information visit: www.baumovie.com Republic Pictures, originally founded in 1935, is an acquisition-only label under Paramount Pictures, revitalized in 2023. The label leverages Paramount Global’s vast worldwide distribution channels, across home entertainment, streaming, television and other platforms, to distribute a wide range of acquired films. Republic Pictures’ recent acquisition titles include the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Audience Award- Winner Twinless (Sundance, 2025), Golden Globeand Academy Awardnominated September 5 (Venice 2024, Telluride 2024), Emmyand GRAMMYAward nominated and Producers Guild Award winner The Greatest Night in Pop, NAACP Image Awards nominated Rob Peace (Sundance, 2024) and the upcoming dark comedy, Bad Apples, starring Saoirse Ronan. Additional titles include Blackberry (Berlin 2023), Self Reliance (SXSW 2023), William Friedkin’s final film The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Venice 2023), Edward Burns’ Millers In Marriage (TIFF, 2024) and The End We Start From (TIFF, 2023).

Sean McNamara’s Holocaust Drama Starring Emile Hirsch and Inbar Lavi, Bau, Artist at War Official Trailer

