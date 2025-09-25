Kameleoon Launches Vibe Experimentation with Prompt-Based Testing

Kameleoon launches prompt-based experimentation (PBX)

Teams can build A/B tests ten times faster than traditionally by chatting with an AI-powered builder.

Experimentation has always been about making smarter decisions. With Prompt-Based Experimentation, we are delivering on the promise of making testing truly accessible.” — Jean-René Boidron, CEO, Kameleoon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kameleoon today announced the general availability of Prompt-Based Experimentation (PBX), the company’s vibe experimentation tool that reduces the time required to create web tests by up to 97%, available on starter and enterprise plans, and with a free trial available.Web tests are a form of digital experimentation, a practice by which teams add or remove elements of their website or web app to see if their changes improve their user experience. Vibe experimentation incorporates AI to build, configure, and deploy web tests.According to Kameleoon, the June beta for PBX makes it the first tool to enable vibe experimentation.Vibe experimentation makes experimentation accessible“Experimentation has always been about making smarter decisions. With Prompt-Based Experimentation, we are delivering on the promise of making testing truly accessible.” —Jean-René Boidron, CEO, Kameleoon Following setup via Chrome extension, PBX lets teams describe desired web changes in natural language and quickly launch an A/B test on their website or web app to assess the efficacy of the change.The tool works based on a natural-language conversation with the user. The user describes a change they’d like to see on their website to the tool, which creates a new version incorporating the change.It then generates an A/B test; it splits traffic between the variation and the original and provides data to indicate whether the change is making a positive or negative impact on key performance indicators. This is valuable data that marketing, product, data, design, and engineering teams can use to improve user experiences.PBX improves testing times Results from the first 1,000 experiments on 48 sites , run from April–July, 2025, indicated that the vibe experimentation tool increased test velocity by a factor of 10, with an average payback period of under three months.Prompt-Based Experimentation is available for free for the first thirty days from the Kameleoon website . The company also offers starter plans with monthly billing or custom plans for enterprise businesses.

