Kameleoon opens up submissions for world’s first Promptathon with prizes up to $100,000

Kameleoon launches the world's first promptathon for prizes up to $100,000

Kameleoon opens Promptathon submissions: free global event to optimize websites by chatting with AI, Nov 17 to Jan 15. Unlimited entries. Prizes up to $100K.

The Promptathon is our way to showcase what creators can build when the path from idea to experience is this short.” — Fred De Todaro, Chief Product Officer, Kameleoon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kameleoon today opened submissions for the Promptathon, a global experimentation event where participants can modify, create, optimize, or completely redesign any website in real time using conversational AI. The event runs from November 17, 2025 to January 15, 2026 and is free to join. Participants can submit unlimited entries for a chance to win from a prize pool up to $100,000.“Prompt-based experimentation lets anyone describe an idea and see it come to life on an existing site in minutes,” said Fred De Todaro, Kameleoon’s Chief Product Officer. “The Promptathon is our way to showcase what creators can build when the path from idea to experience is this short.”How it worksParticipants can create a free Promptathon account on Kameleoon’s website, and receive unlimited AI credits until January 15 to build and optimize live websites using Prompt-Based Experimentation (PBX).They can then install the Kameleoon PBX Chrome extension and use it to modify live sites.The sites themselves only change for the participant, who can change nearly any element: copy, layout, links, popups, media, selectors, and more.About PBXPBX was released by Kameleoon in September 2025, and allows users to build testable front-end variations by chatting with an AI. Their customers use PBX to quickly move from ideation to launch for A/B tests and redesigns. They describe this as a practical application for “ vibe experimentation ,” an intersection of vibe coding (using AI to generate working prototypes) and digital experimentation.You can learn more about the Promtpathon at promptathon.ai , and more about Kameleoon at kameleoon.com

