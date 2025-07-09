Kameleoon Publishes the First Who's Who in Experimentation, Celebrating Leaders in Digital Experimentation

See the inaugural class of the Who's Who in Experimentation

Kameleoon publishes the first Who’s Who in Experimentation, expanding the initiative to highlight notable contributors in the field of digital experimentation.

“Experiments don’t have to be complex or strategic. Sometimes, small changes can truly create big conversion gains.”” — Deborah O'Malley, Hall of Fame Honoree

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, Kameleoon highlights the most influential voices in digital experimentation. This year, the Who’s Who in Experimentation report celebrates industry veterans (“Hall of Fame” honorees) and leaders nominated by the community itself (“Selectees”).Each Hall of Fame leader had an opportunity to nominate up-and-coming voices to the list, making the Who’s Who one the most diverse resources available for networking in the global experimentation community.What is digital experimentation?Digital experimentation helps organizations make better decisions faster. Controlled experiments, such as A/B tests, help marketing, product, and development teams to improve their users’ journeys by optimizing experiences and features.“Experiments don’t have to be complex or strategic,” says Deborah O’Malley, the founder of Guess The Test and a Hall of Fame honoree. “Sometimes, small changes can truly create big conversion gains.”Voices featured in the Who’s Who 2025The Who’s Who in Experimentation features global leaders, including Stephen Pavlovich, founder of Conversion, Ben Labay, CEO of Speero, and Deborah O’Malley.These veterans of the community share their biggest wins, most memorable mistakes, and why it is crucial for growing companies to break down silos.Hall of Fame leader Ben Labay says that “a lack of standardized processes and metrics is one of the top challenges organizations face when scaling experimentation.” His insights, and those of the full Who’s Who list, are invaluable for teams launching or maturing their experimentation programs.The full Who’s Who in Experimentation 2025 list is available at https://whoswho.kameleoon.com/ About KameleoonKameleoon is a unified experimentation and personalization platform that helps businesses optimize digital experiences across web, mobile, and server-side environments. Designed for all teams—marketers, product managers, developers, and data analysts—Kameleoon enables collaborative testing and growth at scale.

