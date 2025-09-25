First-Ever Dog BNB For Traveling Dog Owners Launches in Orange County, CA

Exclusive Boarding has announced the launch of the first-ever Dog BNB that provides private dog boarding services from a residence to serve traveling dog owners

Exclusive Boarding is revolutionizing the way dog owners travel with their dog by providing them with private luxury dog boarding accommodations.” — Jane Madison

WESTMINSTER, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Boarding of Orange County has announced the launch of the first-ever Dog BNB that provides upscale private dog boarding services from a residence to serve traveling dog owners. A common issue when traveling with your dog is deciding where to house your dog when needed. Many luxury dog boarding facilities mimic the same structure of that resembling a kennel-type facility, which many pet owners aren’t satisfied with. Exclusive Boarding is revolutionizing the way dog owners travel with their dog by providing them with private luxury dog boarding accommodations.“We’re happy to announce the first-ever Dog BNB where a dog can truly enjoy private luxury boarding from a residence”, said owner Jane Madison. “We provide a cage-free environment where a traveling dog is free to run and play all day long while also providing 24/7 personal care and attention. This gives traveling dog owners the peace of mind they’ve been wanting.”Exclusive Boarding is truly a must see. The new company boasts about its’ uniquely designed extra-large private dog suites measuring 5ft x 10ft, along with its cage-free home setting. Each suite includes a private doghouse for added comfort and security with a special designed orthopedic mattress for sleeping. The company also has a private yard that resembles that of a mini dog park. “The only potential downside for people is being able to make a reservation due to our limited availability”, said the owner.For more information on this exciting new company for traveling dog owners that are in need of a true luxury boarding service, we would encourage all who have not already done so to visit them at www.exclusiveboarding.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.