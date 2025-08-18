People Have Now Started Using The First-Ever Catbnb When Traveling With Their Cat To Orange County, CA
This concept is for people to consider using Catbnb for housing their cat after making Airbnb reservations for themselves.
“This Catbnb residence has been uniquely remodeled and modified to become the first-ever true Catbnb”, said Jane Madison, of Catbnb. “Half of the outside of the house is encapsulated in cat netting for added security and play space for the cat-guests. It’s really one of those must-see-to- believe-it types of things”, said Madison. “It’s truly one of a kind”.
This unique private Catbnb home has a first-ever 35ft cat-run with exercise ramps, among many other things. The company is truly making it possible for people to travel to Southern California with their cats, as well as providing a safe place for people’s cats for whatever the situation may be. “It’s hard to price tag on giving people peace-of-mind when it comes their cats”, said the Cofounder.
“The main reason we started Catbnb is to give people an alternative to using vet kennels for boarding their cats. We believe that boarding your cat with a vet clinic to be inhumane for cats as the cage size is typically only 18” x 24” inches and it’s sad to see the cats crammed inside these little tony cubical glass rooms for days on end”, said Madison. “Most vets will never show you detailed pictures of their cages as they are very small. At Catbnb, we have the largest in the country”, said Madison. “Boarding a cat with a vet should be banned nationwide unless they uphold to a minimum boarding standard relating to cage sizes”.
Whether you are traveling with your cat-companion to Southern California, or if you need a trusted place to bring your cat for an extended stay, Catbnb may be the only safe choice. For those who have not already done so, we would encourage you to visit this exciting new company’s website at www.catbnb.net.
Ryan Evans
Catbnb, Inc.
+1 714-396-7315
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.