People Have Now Started Using The First-Ever Catbnb When Traveling With Their Cat To Orange County, CA

Logo Playtime on The Wheel at Catbnb! Fully enclosed outdoor Cat-run.

This concept is for people to consider using Catbnb for housing their cat after making Airbnb reservations for themselves.

Catbnb is the Airbnb for cats.” — Ryan Evans

WESTMINSTER, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catbnb , Inc. of Orange County has announced the launch of an upscale private cat boarding service for people traveling to Southern California with their cats. “For the first-time ever, people can now safely travel to Huntington Beach, CA with their cat”, said Jane Madison, Cofounder of Catbnb. “This concept is for people to consider using Catbnb for housing their cat after making Airbnb reservations for themselves. Catbnb also provides the locals of Huntington Beach a safe place to bring their cats when leaving town”, said Madison. The company boasts extra-large “cat condos” for the cats, which are the individual housing units located within the Catbnb residence, along with the company touting a “cage free” experience in which the cats can roam freely around the Catbnb premises. The outside of the Catbnb residence is covered in special designed cat netting on the outside that allows cats to experience the outdoors in a confined and safe netted zone.“This Catbnb residence has been uniquely remodeled and modified to become the first-ever true Catbnb”, said Jane Madison, of Catbnb. “Half of the outside of the house is encapsulated in cat netting for added security and play space for the cat-guests. It’s really one of those must-see-to- believe-it types of things”, said Madison. “It’s truly one of a kind”.This unique private Catbnb home has a first-ever 35ft cat-run with exercise ramps, among many other things. The company is truly making it possible for people to travel to Southern California with their cats, as well as providing a safe place for people’s cats for whatever the situation may be. “It’s hard to price tag on giving people peace-of-mind when it comes their cats”, said the Cofounder.“The main reason we started Catbnb is to give people an alternative to using vet kennels for boarding their cats. We believe that boarding your cat with a vet clinic to be inhumane for cats as the cage size is typically only 18” x 24” inches and it’s sad to see the cats crammed inside these little tony cubical glass rooms for days on end”, said Madison. “Most vets will never show you detailed pictures of their cages as they are very small. At Catbnb, we have the largest in the country”, said Madison. “Boarding a cat with a vet should be banned nationwide unless they uphold to a minimum boarding standard relating to cage sizes”.Whether you are traveling with your cat-companion to Southern California, or if you need a trusted place to bring your cat for an extended stay, Catbnb may be the only safe choice. For those who have not already done so, we would encourage you to visit this exciting new company’s website at www.catbnb.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.