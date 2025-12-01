Disneyland Dog Boarding Service Launches for The First-time in 5 years Near Anaheim, California

Private luxury boarding for small dogs only, just 18 minutes from Disneyland.

The new Disneyland dog boarding service boasts cage-free luxury accommodations for pets as their owners are out enjoying the theme park.

WESTMINSTER, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Boarding has announced the launch of its new dog boarding and daycare service for traveling tourists headed to Disneyland, Anaheim.“We’re pleased to announce our new dog daycare and boarding service for families heading to Disneyland with their dog, and who don’t know where to house their dog while they’re at the park. Our luxury dog boarding service is located approximately 18 minutes from Disneyland and offers upscale accommodations,” said Jane Madison, owner of Exclusive Boarding.The new Disneyland dog boarding service boasts cage-free luxury accommodations for pets as their owners are out enjoying the theme park. Their dog daycare hours start at 6:30am and go up until 11:00pm, providing over 15+ hours of straight dog daycare The company’s overnight boarding service is similar in that the dog can be check-in as early as 6:30am, but check-out is not until noon the next day.It's important to note that the new dog boarding service is for boarding small dogs only, and they have a maximum weight limit of just 25 lbs on all dogs. There are no large dogs present. "What makes this dog daycare service so special is that it provides an ultra-safe and stress-free environment in a private home setting where the dogs can roam freely and play with other dogs their own size. We have a playdate-type atmosphere that is a once-in-a-lifetime boarding experience for all small dogs", said the owner.For those who have not already done so, we highly recommend that you visit this exciting new company website for all small dog-only boarding needs at www.exclusiveboarding.com , or contact them by phone at (714) 396-7315. Last month, the company previously announced the launch of a new small dog-only boarding service located in Salem, OR on the website www.lauriepaws.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.