MSP Leonardtown Press Release 9/25/2025

On 9/24/2025, Tpr Kelsey responded to the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship, located at 45353 St. George’s Avenue, Piney Point, MD for a warrant service. Luke Tyler Langston, 22 of Willis, TX had an extraditable warrant through Montgomery County, TX for possession of child pornography. Langston was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged as a Fugitive From Justice – Texas.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 9/19/2025, William Johnson Quade, 48 of Avenue, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps

On 9/19/2025, William Johnson Quade, 48 of Avenue, MD was arrested by Cpl DiToto

On 9/20/2025, Christopher Steven Dean, 31 of Bel Alton, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps

On 9/21/2025, Raymond Allen Farias, 53 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Cpl Ditoto

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 9/19/2025, Shannon Natasha Williams, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for Violation of Probation: Driving without a required license

On 9/19/2025, Marcelis Colontae Somerville, 29 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault

On 9/19/2025, Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, 32 of Piney Point, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol

On 9/22/2025, Jayda Amora Berry, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Cpl Powis FTA: Driving without a required license

On 9/24/2025, Alyssa Leigh Oharan, 21 of Park Hall, MD was arrested by Cpl Kelly for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

