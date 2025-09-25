MSP Leonardtown Press Release 9/25/2025
Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol
Barrack “T” Leonardtown
23200 Leonard Hall Drive
Leonardtown, MD 20650
301-475-8955 Main
301-475-2948 Fax
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 25, 2025
On 9/24/2025, Tpr Kelsey responded to the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship, located at 45353 St. George’s Avenue, Piney Point, MD for a warrant service. Luke Tyler Langston, 22 of Willis, TX had an extraditable warrant through Montgomery County, TX for possession of child pornography. Langston was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged as a Fugitive From Justice – Texas.
The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:
- On 9/19/2025, William Johnson Quade, 48 of Avenue, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps
- On 9/20/2025, Christopher Steven Dean, 31 of Bel Alton, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps
- On 9/21/2025, Raymond Allen Farias, 53 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Cpl Ditoto
The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:
- On 9/19/2025, Shannon Natasha Williams, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for Violation of Probation: Driving without a required license
- On 9/19/2025, Marcelis Colontae Somerville, 29 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault
- On 9/19/2025, Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, 32 of Piney Point, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol
- On 9/22/2025, Jayda Amora Berry, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Cpl Powis FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 9/24/2025, Alyssa Leigh Oharan, 21 of Park Hall, MD was arrested by Cpl Kelly for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle
All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
