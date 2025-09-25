Submit Release
MSP Leonardtown Press Release 9/25/2025

Maryland State Police News Release

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 25, 2025

 

On 9/24/2025, Tpr Kelsey responded to the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship, located at 45353 St. George’s Avenue, Piney Point, MD for a warrant service. Luke Tyler Langston, 22 of Willis, TX had an extraditable warrant through Montgomery County, TX for possession of child pornography. Langston was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged as a Fugitive From Justice – Texas.

 

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

  • On 9/19/2025, William Johnson Quade, 48 of Avenue, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps
  • On 9/19/2025, William Johnson Quade, 48 of Avenue, MD was arrested by Cpl DiToto
  • On 9/20/2025, Christopher Steven Dean, 31 of Bel Alton, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps
  • On 9/21/2025, Raymond Allen Farias, 53 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Cpl Ditoto

 

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

  • On 9/19/2025, Shannon Natasha Williams, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for Violation of Probation: Driving without a required license
  • On 9/19/2025, Marcelis Colontae Somerville, 29 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault
  • On 9/19/2025, Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, 32 of Piney Point, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol
  • On 9/22/2025, Jayda Amora Berry, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Cpl Powis FTA: Driving without a required license
  • On 9/24/2025, Alyssa Leigh Oharan, 21 of Park Hall, MD was arrested by Cpl Kelly for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

 

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov

