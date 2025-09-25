Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Commends Executive Order Preserving TikTok

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends Donald Trump’s Executive Order that will place a pause on the TikTok ban and set in motion the final phases of an agreement that divests the app from Chinese ownership, brings in American investors and increases oversight of consumer data. This next step not only addresses critical national security concerns, but also preserves a platform that has become indispensable for America’s entrepreneurs. Javier Palomarez , CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), issued the following statement:“As the leading advocate for America’s small business community, we view this order as a win for entrepreneurs and workers nationwide. With more than 7.5 million U.S. businesses active on TikTok, employing more than 28 million Americans, this platform is no longer about entertainment alone. For Main Street, TikTok delivers measurable, scalable, and mission-critical growth. Seventy-four percent of businesses that use TikTok credit the app for helping them scale, while more than half rely on it to stay competitive. In a very real way, keeping TikTok alive means keeping small businesses alive.”The USHBC affirms that small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, contributing nearly 50% of GDP and over 66% of net new jobs. Protecting their access to growth platforms like TikTok is both an economic necessity and a commitment to American innovation and prosperity.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

