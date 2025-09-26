First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union’s Sharon Furbur Named 2025 Lehigh Valley Business Icon Honors Recipient

First Commonwealth Logo

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that Sharon Furbur, Senior Vice President of Learning & Organizational Development and Co-Chair of the Financial Wellness & Scholarship Committee, has been named a 2025 Icon Honors recipient by Lehigh Valley Business.The Icon Honors award recognizes Greater Lehigh Valley business leaders over the age of 60 who have demonstrated exceptional professional success, integrity, vision, and a lasting impact on their industries and the communities they serve. Honorees are leaders who have not only excelled in their careers but have also mentored future leaders and contributed to the strengthening of the communities they serve.Sharon has dedicated her career to advancing organizational development, talent growth, and financial wellness initiatives. At First Commonwealth, she has been instrumental in creating a culture of learning, leading programs that empower employees to develop their skills, grow their careers, and deliver exceptional service to members.As Co-Chair of the Financial Wellness & Scholarship Committee, Sharon has helped expand opportunities for both students and adult learners across the Lehigh Valley. Her leadership has advanced scholarship programs and broadened access to financial literacy resources, strengthening the credit union’s mission of helping people build financial confidence and achieve their goals.“Sharon exemplifies the qualities this award celebrates—vision, leadership, and a deep commitment to people,” said Donna LoStocco, President and CEO of First Commonwealth. “Her contributions have shaped not only our organization but also the broader community, leaving a lasting legacy of education, opportunity, and empowerment. We are incredibly proud to see her recognized as an Icon Honors recipient.”The 2025 Icon Honors awardees will be celebrated at an awards ceremony on November 20 at the Aster Ballroom/Hyatt Hotel in Allentown, with honorees also profiled in a special publication by Lehigh Valley Business.For more information about Icon Honors, visit lvb.com/event/icon-honors About First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union:First Commonwealth, headquartered in Allentown, PA, is one of the most accomplished and preeminent credit unions serving Pennsylvania and New Jersey. With 14 locations and a top-tier digital banking experience, it serves over 95,000 members and 2,400 companies. Since 1959, First Commonwealth has prioritized growth, innovation, technology, and friendly service. First Commonwealth has 260+ employees and over $1.4 billion in assets, operating as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative embodying purpose-driven values.

