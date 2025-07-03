First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at New Lehighton Financial Center

First Commonwealth Logo

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union will hold a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for its newly constructed Lehighton Financial Center, located at 1235 Blakeslee Blvd Drive E, Lehighton, PA. The event will take place on Thursday, July 10th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and is open to all members and the public.The Financial Center is designed with member convenience and comfort in mind, featuring a spacious lobby, modern service areas, and two full-service drive-thru lanes for fast, accessible banking. Guests at the event will have the opportunity to tour the new facility, meet the friendly Lehighton Financial Center team, and speak with leadership, Board Members, and representatives from Boyle Construction.“This new Financial Center reflects our commitment to providing innovative, member-first banking in a welcoming, efficient, and community-focused environment,” said Donna LoStocco, President and CEO of First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union. “We’re proud to invest in the future of Lehighton and look forward to celebrating this exciting milestone with the people who make this community so special.”The event will include light refreshments, giveaways, and opportunities to connect with First Commonwealth leaders.For more information about First Commonwealth’s offerings or to become a member, visit firstcomcu.org.

