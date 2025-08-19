First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union Supports The Easton Area Neighborhood Center with Food Donation and New Center

First Commonwealth Logo The Easton Area Neighborhood Center First Commonwealth leaders, including CEO Donna LoStocco, deliver the food drive collection to The Easton Area Neighborhood Center.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union has strengthened its commitment to the Easton community by delivering a large food donation to the Easton Area Neighborhood Center and opening a new cashless Financial Wellness Center on site.Collected from First Commonwealth's Easton, Northwood, Phillipsburg, and Headquarters locations, the food donation was hand-delivered by members of the credit union's leadership team. The contributions will directly support the Center's mission of feeding over 2,600 families each year through its robust food pantry program.But the Easton Area Neighborhood Center is much more than a pantry. It offers senior programming, community events, utility and housing support, and an on-site urban garden that provides fresh produce and herbs year-round.Allison Czapp, Executive Director of the Easton Area Neighborhood Center, expressed gratitude for the support, saying: "This generous donation comes at a time of great need and demonstrates what's possible when our community comes together to care for one another."Alongside the food donation, First Commonwealth has opened a new cashless Financial Wellness Center within the Easton Area Neighborhood Center, expanding access to financial education and support in the heart of the community.The Financial Wellness Center is open:• 2nd and 4th Wednesday: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.• Every Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.During these hours, First Commonwealth team members will be available to help with budgeting, credit building, savings strategies, and other essential financial wellness services."By working together with the Easton Area Neighborhood Center, we're addressing both immediate needs, like food access, and long-term needs, like financial empowerment," said John Melcher, CCE, Chief Strategy Officer. "This partnership is about building a stronger, healthier community for everyone."Community members are encouraged to continue supporting the Easton Area Neighborhood Center by donating nonperishable foods, fresh produce, or funds to help sustain their year-round services. To learn more about how to get involved, visit www. eastonareaneighborhoodcenter.org About First Commonwealth Federal Credit UnionFirst Commonwealth, headquartered in Allentown, PA, is one of the most accomplished and preeminent credit unions serving Pennsylvania and New Jersey. With 14 locations and a top-tier digital banking experience, it serves over 95,000 members and 2,400 companies. Since 1959, First Commonwealth has prioritized growth, innovation, technology, and friendly service. First Commonwealth has 260+ employees and over $1.4 billion in assets, operating as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative embodying purpose-driven values.

