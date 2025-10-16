'On Earth As It Is In Heaven' Wraps Filming, Enters Post-Production

On Earth As It Is In Heaven - Ben Best, Jonathan Bedford On Earth As It Is In Heaven Key Art Behind the Scenes Interviews

Feature from Ben Best and Kent Smith is a double-layered road trip comedy that merges on-screen tragedy with the hilarious, chaotic reality of indie filmmaking.

More than a movie, this is a riotous love letter to the glorious chaos of indie filmmaking. We believe the funniest stories are often the ones you don't intend to tell.” — Kent Smith

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucky You Films is proud to announce the wrap of principal photography for its latest feature, On Earth As It Is In Heaven. From the creative minds of Ben Best (Eastbound & Down, Superbad) and Kent Smith (The Last Passport, Little Package), the dark comedy is an uproarious, chaotic, and deeply personal meta-narrative that is best described as two wild rides merged into one.The film serves as a heartfelt tribute to the filmmaking process and a personal way for the creative team to process the loss of a close friend, imbuing the on-screen action with a rare blend of humor and genuine emotion.A Film Within a Film: The Glory of ChaosThink Boyhood meets Bernie—this film is a fresh take on the road-trip comedy that follows an independent film crew attempting to shoot a profound movie about five friends spreading their late friend’s ashes while tubing down the river of life. However, the making of the film quickly descends into its own disaster-riddled, darkly hilarious odyssey that has taken 14 years to unfold.“We believe the best stories are born from the heart of the human experience—and sometimes, the utter chaos of trying to capture it on a shoestring budget,” said the director Kent Smith. “The reality of indie filmmaking is often a crazy adventure in itself. The making of this movie became a chaotic, laugh-out-loud adventure that was just as compelling as the story we were trying to tell. This film is truly a love letter to the filmmaking process, sprinkled with a healthy dose of self-deprecating humor.”The film’s core themes explore the absurdity of grief, the unbreakable bonds of friendship (both on-screen and behind the scenes), and the sheer willpower it takes to create art when everything goes wrong.Visionary Talent Behind and In Front of the CameraThe project is a brilliant collaboration from the talented writer/producer/actor Ben Best (Eastbound & Down, The Foot Fist Way) and writer/director/producer Kent Smith (The Last Passport, Little Package).The dynamic and talented cast who brought this double-layered story to life includes:Ben Best (Superbad, Eastbound & Down)Johanna Jowett (Everything Happens at Once)Alicia Fusting (When We Last Spoke)Patrick G. Keenan (The Blind Side, Homeland)Jonathan Bedford (Evergreen Christmas)Mike Platarote Jr. (Are you There God? It’s Margaret, Saturday Night)Their performances deliver a powerful blend of humor, vulnerability, and heart, making everyone involved feel incredibly real and relatable, even as they face down one absurd, budget-stretching challenge after another.What’s Next: Post-Production and Film FestivalsWith filming complete, On Earth As It Is In Heaven is now in the post-production phase. The Lucky You Films team is hard at work editing, scoring, and putting the finishing touches on this unique project.The film is a testament to the power of independent filmmaking and a genuine reflection of how friendship can turn tragedy into a life-affirming, chaotic adventure. The team is proud of what they have accomplished and is now preparing the film for submission to major film festivals around the country.Get ready to laugh, to cry, and to be reminded that even in the most chaotic moments, friendship is always the greatest adventure.About Lucky You FilmsLucky You Films is an independent production company dedicated to telling authentic, boundary-pushing stories that merge profound human experiences with unique comedic perspectives.

