Lee Park Worship Unveils First of Five Special Director's Cut Videos for 'Why Wouldn't I Run,' Directed by Kent Smith
Special Director's Cut for "Why Wouldn't I Run" by Lee Park Worship. The video, featuring vocalist Karlie Russell
Lee Park Worship releases the first of five exclusive music videos, a Director's Cut of "Why Wouldn't I Run," helmed by filmmaker Kent Smith.
"What was created in just three days was five different music videos that each had a different look and energy to them," said Smith.
Led by Creative Director and Lead Worship Pastor Shane Dunlap, Lee Park Worship is a North Carolina-based collective that fuses modern worship with the traditional roots of the church. Their album, Faithful Still, was produced by notable names such as Jason Kyle Saetveit, Travis Cottrell, Bradley Knight, and Johnathan Crumpton. "With Faithful Still, we wanted to show God’s unwavering faithfulness, His supreme sovereignty, His goodness, and the boundless love He has for us all," Dunlap said.
The song "Why Wouldn't I Run" delivers a poignant message, asking listeners why they wouldn't run to a God who is waiting with open arms. Written by Shane Dunlap, Sue C. Smith, and Nathan Woodard, the song was intentionally crafted for featured vocalist Karlie Russell. "Karlie just does such a great job. Her voice just fits it perfectly," says Dunlap. "We wrote it for her... It’s pretty cool how that happened and how it’s become what it is."
The ambitious five-video series was shot over a tight three-day schedule. Smith and his dedicated crew—including Director of Photography Tom Butler, Rob Paul, and Chris Ponder, along with gaffers Jim Cote, Brett Ray, and Dan Lewis—skillfully captured a distinct visual style for each song. The versatile Coca-Cola Building in Charlotte, secured with help from The Nichols Company, served as the perfect backdrop for their creative vision.
The Special Director's Cut for "Why Wouldn't I Run" is now live on the Lee Park Worship YouTube channel. Four more videos in the series will be released soon.
About Lee Park Worship
Lee Park Worship is a collective of musicians and worship leaders from diverse backgrounds and generations, including Shane Dunlap, Sam Phipps, Todd Dunlap, Karlie Russell, Brooke Tomberlin, Jack Hargett, and Crystal Gomez. They are united by a mission to praise God, creating a distinctive blend of modern worship and traditional sounds that is both familiar and new.
About Kent Smith
Kent Smith is an award-winning director based in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a career that bridges the worlds of still photography and filmmaking. His eye for compelling imagery was honed during his years as a celebrated photographer, capturing portraits of some of the most influential people and companies in the world. He seamlessly transitioned this passion for visual storytelling into the world of film, working behind the scenes on major Hollywood productions. His extensive credits include TV shows like Homeland, Mr. Mercedes, Outcast, and Hunting Wives, and films such as Max, Tusk, American Animals, A Biltmore Christmas, and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
In addition to his work on major projects, Smith is an accomplished commercial director, creating campaigns for top brands both nationally and internationally. His feature film directorial debut, The Last Passport, which he also co-wrote, was a festival success, winning Best Director and Best Actor at the Solstice Film Festival. His latest short films, MIKE and Little Package, have also earned significant praise on the festival circuit. Smith is currently in production on his second feature film, On Earth As It Is In Heaven, and has a feature-length documentary in the works. He also co-hosts the popular Adult Beverage Film Podcast.
