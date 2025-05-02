Salt Shaker Lockdown Releases Soul-Stirring Debut Album Day Month Year – A Southern Soundtrack a Decade in the Making
Salt Shaker Lockdown drops Day Month Year, a decade-long Southern Country Soul journey of love, loss, and life—now streaming everywhere.
Writing these songs was soul work—helping me process love, loss, and life. It’s my story, but I know these lyrics will feel like yours too.”CHARLOTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Country Soul band from the Carolinas delivers ten years of stories in a single unforgettable record
— Kent Smith
There’s a new voice rising from the Carolinas—and it’s soaked in riverfront memories, smoky backroad romance, and front porch truth. Salt Shaker Lockdown, the Southern Country Soul band turning heads below the Mason-Dixon, has officially released their highly anticipated debut album, Day Month Year, now available on all major streaming platforms.
Ten years in the making, Day Month Year is more than an album—it’s a living diary of heartbreak, hope, and healing. Written by Carolina native and songwriter Kent Smith, the songs were born from real-life experiences and long drives under Southern skies. “These songs found me in quiet moments—scribbled in notebooks at roadside diners, on the back of beach towels, whispered into the dark on late-night drives,” Smith says. “Writing them was like therapy for the soul. I had to dig deeper than I ever have. It brought clarity to things I never had words for—until now.”
The album threads together the emotional fabric of life in the South: family, faith, longing, redemption, and the kind of love that haunts you in the best way. Each track is a snapshot of a moment that matters. From the spiritual echo of “As It Is in Heaven” to the warm Southern groove of “Barefoot Queen,” and the late-night shimmer of “Summer Dream,” these are songs made for long roads, loud speakers, and hearts wide open. “Dancing in the Moonlight,” an undeniable fan favorite, offers a windows-down anthem for anyone who's ever chased a feeling through a Carolina night.
About Salt Shaker Lockdown
Salt Shaker Lockdown is Southern Country Soul from the Carolinas—rooted in red clay, steeped in gospel harmony, and spiked with the fire of bluesy grit. Blending country, soul, rock, and pop with effortless charm, the band creates a sound that’s both fresh and familiar. Think Otis Redding meets Chris Stapleton at a Carolina bonfire.
Their music tells the truth. Not the polished kind—but the kind you carry with you after a hard goodbye or a perfect night. These are songs for dreamers, drifters, and diehards. They speak to the moments that define us—love that endures, friends that become family, and the quiet spaces where faith and doubt collide.
With Day Month Year, Salt Shaker Lockdown invites listeners into a story that’s deeply personal yet universally relatable. Whether you grew up with sand between your toes or on streets lit by neon, you’ll find yourself somewhere in these songs.
Fan Favorites Include:
As It Is in Heaven – A meditative, almost spiritual journey that reflects on loss and grace.
Barefoot Queen – A sultry Southern groove that pays tribute to wild-hearted women and slow-dancing nights.
Dancing in the Moonlight – The ultimate feel-good ride through youth, rhythm, and connection.
Summer Dream – A nostalgic and tender reflection on love, Carolina summers, and the passage of time.
Quote from Kent Smith
"Writing these songs helped me understand things I hadn’t fully processed—about love, loss, and life. It wasn’t just making music; it was soul work. Every lyric comes from a place that’s raw and real. This album is my story, but I know it’s a lot of other people’s story too."
Now Streaming Everywhere
Day Month Year is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, and all major platforms. Whether you’re discovering Salt Shaker Lockdown for the first time or have followed their journey from early demos to studio sessions, this is the moment that brings it all together.
