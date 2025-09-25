LENNON, OASIS, JACKSON, HENDRIX, BOWIE, & ELVIS: LEGENDS HIT THE HIGH NOTE IN PROPSTORE’S MUSIC MEMORABILIA $4M AUCTION

THE BEATLES: John Lennon’s Tinted Prescription "Lost Weekend" Glasses Est. $198,000 – $396,000

PROPSTORE’S AUCTION TO FEATURE OVER 40 AUTOGRAPHED, STAGE AND RECORDING-USED GUITARS, ICONIC WARDROBE, HANDWRITTEN LYRICS & LEGENDARY STAGE PIECES.

From John Lennon’s unmistakable glasses to Noel Gallagher’s iconic guitars, these are not just collectables; they’re cultural touchstones that have inspired millions.” — Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Memorabilia Specialist.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PROPSTORE’S MUSIC MEMORABILIA LIVE AUCTION TO FEATURE OVER 40 AUTOGRAPHED, STAGE AND RECORDING-USED GUITARS, ICONIC WARDROBE, HANDWRITTEN LYRICS & LEGENDARY STAGE PIECES FROM SOME OF THE BIGGEST NAMES IN MUSIC HISTORY, INCLUDING THE LARGEST COLLECTION OF OASIS MEMORABILIA TO EVER COME TO AUCTION.Propstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, has announced its next major music live auction of 2025, taking place in London from October 23rd – 24th, 2025. The two-day event will feature over 550 lots of rare and sought-after music memorabilia from some of the world’s most celebrated music artists, with a combined estimated value of more than $4 million.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:- JOHN LENNON’S “LOST WEEKEND” GLASSES - HIS TINTED PRESCRIPTION GLASSES, WORN DURING LENNON’S INFAMOUS 18-MONTH PERIOD IN LOS ANGELES - A CHAPTER THAT SAW HIM RECORD AND PRODUCE SOME OF HIS MOST ICONIC SOLO WORK. ONE OF THE MOST RECOGNISABLE PERSONAL ITEMS EVER ASSOCIATED WITHIN LENNON MEMORABILIA. PRE-SALE ESTIMATE: $198,000 – $396,000.- THE SOUND AND SOUL OF OASIS – ONE OF THE SALE’S HIGHLIGHTS IS AN UNPRECEDENTED COLLECTION FROM BRITAIN’S BIGGEST BAND. TOP LOTS INCLUDE NOEL GALLAGHER’S 1960 CHERRY RED GIBSON ES-355 GUITAR - FAMOUSLY DAMAGED BY LIAM GALLAGHER DURING THE NOTORIOUS 2009 PARIS INCIDENT WHEN OASIS BROKE UP (PRE-SALE ESTIMATE: $330,000 - $660,000), AND HIS TAKAMINE FP460SC ACOUSTIC GUITAR, FROM THE COLLECTION OF SOUND ENGINEER NICK BRINE, USED TO RECORD WONDERWALL (PRE-SALE ESTIMATE: $264,000 - $528,000). THE COLLECTION ALSO FEATURES OVER 150 OTHER ITEMS OF OASIS MEMORABILIA, WITH MANY BEING OFFERED AT AUCTION FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME.- THE SMOOTH CRIMINAL WHITE FEDORA – THE ICONIC FEDORA WORN BY MICHAEL JACKSON IN THE 1988 SMOOTH CRIMINAL MUSIC VIDEO, AND THE CENTERPIECE OF THE 1988 FILM SEGMENT IN MOONWALKER, ONE OF THE MOST CELEBRATED FILMS IN POP MUSIC HISTORY. THIS WAS THE FIRST TIME JACKSON APPEARED IN A WHITE FEDORA - IMMORTALISED IN THE LEGENDARY ANTI-GRAVITY LEAN ROUTINE, A MOMENT THAT BECAME A DEFINING IMAGE OF JACKSON’S CAREER. CUSTOM-MADE FOR JACKSON AND FEATURING HIS SIGNATURE INNER SWEATBAND LABEL, IT REPRESENTS THE PERFECT FUSION OF MJ’S MUSIC, DANCE, AND STYLE – A MUST-HAVE FOR SERIOUS JACKSON COLLECTORS. PRE-SALE ESTIMATE: $52,800 – $105,600.- THE SHADES THAT DEFINED ELVIS’ STYLE – AN ORIGINAL PAIR OF ELVIS PRESLEY’S ICONIC GRAND PRIX SUNGLASSES, A SIGNATURE ACCESSORY THAT BECAME SYNONYMOUS WITH HIS LATE-CAREER LOOK BOTH ON AND OFF THE STAGE. THESE WERE THE VERY PAIR USED AS THE MOULD FOR EVERY SUBSEQUENT SET OF HIS TRADEMARK “TCB” GLASSES WORN THROUGHOUT HIS LATER YEARS. FAVOURED BY ELVIS DURING THE 1970s AND SEEN IN COUNTLESS PHOTOGRAPHS AND PUBLIC APPEARANCES - INCLUDING THE RECORDING OF ALWAYS ON MY MIND IN THE ELVIS ON TOUR DOCUMENTARY - AND EVEN DURING KARATE PRACTICE, WHERE THEY WERE DAMAGED AND REPAIRED AFTER A BLOW TO THE FACE. THEY ARE AN IMMEDIATELY RECOGNISABLE AND WEARABLE PIECE OF THE KING OF ROCK ’N’ ROLL’S LEGENDARY STYLE. PRE-SALE ESTIMATE: $10,560 – $21,120.The two-day Music Memorabilia Auction will begin at 7:00 AM PDT / 3:00 PM BST each day. The first day of the auction features in-room bidding open to the public at The Cumberland Hotel on October 23rd, 2025. The second day, on October 24th, 2025, will be an online-only Oasis celebration, offering over 100 lots of memorabilia from Britain’s best Britpop band, marking their monumental world tour return this year. Global online, absentee, and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event.Registration is now open, and the full catalogue is available to view and bid on at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/460 Top items to be sold at the Propstore auction (with pre-sale estimates) include:- THE BEATLES: JOHN LENNON John Lennon’s Tinted Prescription "Lost Weekend" Glasses Est. $198,000 – $396,000- OASIS: NOEL GALLAGHER Noel Gallagher’s 1960 Cherry Red Gibson ES-355 Guitar – Damaged by Liam Gallagher The Night Oasis Broke Up Est. $330,000 – $660,000- OASIS The Nick Brine Collection: Noel Gallagher's Takamine FP460SC Acoustic Guitar Used to Record "Wonderwall” Est. $264,000 – $528,000- TREVOR HORN Trevor Horn’s Sarm West Studio 2 Solid State Logic SL 4048E+G Series Mixing Desk Used To Create Some of the Biggest Hits of the 1980s Est. $132,000 – $264,000- JIMI HENDRIX Jimi Hendrix Handwritten Working Lyrics for "Straight Ahead" Est. $52,800 – $105,600- MICHAEL JACKSON Michael Jackson’s "Smooth Criminal" Music Video White Fedora Est. $50,000 – $100,000- SLASH Slash’s 2019 Gibson Les Paul Appetite Burst “Prototype 2 of 2” Guitar Est. $26,400 – $52,800- ELVIS PRESLEY Elvis Presley’s Original Pair of Worn Grand Prix Sunglasses Est. $10,560 – $21,120- QUEEN Freddie Mercury Owned Kimono Est. $10,560 - $21,120- DAVID BOWIE David Bowie Handwritten and Signed Letter to John Peel Est. $7,920 – $15,840Propstore’s music auction is suitable for fans with a variety of budgets, with lower-priced lots including:- OASIS Zak Starkey-Autographed Drumskin and Sticks Est. $330 - $660- KATE BUSH Kate Bush-Autographed "Babooshka" 45 RPM Vinyl Est. $395 - $790- ONE DIRECTION Harry Styles' Take Me Home Tour The Rolling Stones T-shirt Est. $660 - $1,320Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Specialist, commented on the upcoming event: “Propstore’s auction is a celebration of music history, with guitars that shaped the sound of a generation, handwritten lyrics that capture the first spark of legendary songs, and personal items that offer a glimpse into the lives of the world’s greatest music artists. From John Lennon’s unmistakable glasses to Noel Gallagher’s iconic guitars, these are not just collectables; they’re cultural touchstones that have inspired millions. The Oasis online auction is a particular highlight, perfectly timed with the band’s return to the stage, and offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a tangible piece of their enduring story.”Zak Starkey, former Drummer for Oasis, also commented: “I'm extremely proud of my work with Oasis and being able to give fans the opportunity to purchase genuine memorabilia in Propstore's music auction is a way of them being able to share the journey and power Mantra Of The Cosmos into new and unknown universes!”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalogue images and expert interviews, please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comRegister for auction updates: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/460 Images are available in the following Dropbox link (please copy and paste URL): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/j8kjjramdiq9qp00igpih/APzeqtQyQxvVEpyc2_-ryBM?rlkey=s3x8wec6ouozc7t3t8xwr8pyq&dl=0 Credit: PropstorePropstore is holding an auction preview exhibition at their UK office in Hertfordshire by appointment until Friday, October 17, 2025. The exhibition will feature many lots from the auction, giving fans the opportunity to see incredible lots from the auction up close and ask the specialists questions. Visit propstore.com/musicauction to make a viewing appointment.Ahead of the auction on October 23 - 24, 2025, Propstore will host a special two-day public exhibition at the Cumberland, opening Tuesday, October 21. More than 100 highlight lots, including Hendrix’s lyrics, will be on display for fans and collectors to experience up close before they go under the hammer. On the evening of Wednesday, October 22, an exclusive pre-auction drinks reception will also be held at the hotel, featuring a curated selection of items and a live Q&A with surprise guests from the world of music. Visit propstore.com/musicauction to find out more.About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favourite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognises British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.