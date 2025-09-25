Split screen: Governor Newsom launches new international climate partnerships as Trump unleashes unhinged UN rant

The Governor announced a partnership between California and Brazil to scale up cooperation on climate, clean energy, cutting pollution, and job-creating climate opportunities. The new partnership comes ahead of the UN’s Global Climate Change Conference (COP30) that Brazil will host in November. It also builds on a climate partnership California entered into with 21 Brazilian states earlier this year.

Governor Newsom also announced a new partnership between California and Kenya focusing on efforts to cut pollution and boost trade between the two economies. The Governor led California’s delegation in a bilateral meeting with the delegation from Kenya, led by Kenyan President William Ruto.

In addition to the new partnerships, the Governor met with several foreign leaders to discuss climate action, building clean energy and working collaboratively to foster a sustainable future.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Governor Newsom met with:

Governor Newsom also spent his time at Climate Week speaking out against the Trump administration’s dangerous embrace of authoritarian tactics, which has been weaponized against California and its climate efforts.