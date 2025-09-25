Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts: One Million Trees Programme

Dean of the diplomatic corps, H.E. Mr Silah Omar Abdu,

During the celebration of Arbor Month Campaign on 8 September 2024, working together with other stakeholders we launched the “Forest of Freedom” programme initiative that will see local and international dignitaries plant trees to contribute towards greening of the country in a demarcated section of Freedom Park.

The "Forest of Freedom" project is a monumental initiative designed to commemorate 30 years of democracy and the post-apartheid era in South Africa. This ambitious endeavour aims to rehabilitate a disturbed section of Freedom Park in the City of Tshwane, transforming it into a lasting symbol of the nation’s heritage, resilience, and progress.

On 7 July 2025, I officially launched the One Million Trees Campaign under the theme: My Tree, My Oxygen. Plant Yours Today! at the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) in Pretoria, Gauteng.

This ambitious initiative forms part of the department’s broader National Greening Programme and is aimed at contributing meaningfully to climate resilience, sustainable human settlements, and environmental restoration.

The initiative is aimed at addressing among other key issues, the growing challenge of climate change and the need for bold, collective action. The country has witnessed the devastation of climate-related disasters including floods, fires, droughts, and heatwaves. These events underscore our shared responsibility to act decisively and inclusively.

The One Million Trees Campaign is a key milestone in achieving President Cyril Ramaphosa’s directive to plant 10 million trees by 2026. The initiative should be viewed as a clarion call to action, by all South Africans to plant one million trees on a single day, today, the 24th of September 2025, which coincides with Heritage Day and the Arbor Month Campaign celebrations.

In this clarion call, we are calling on government departments, municipalities, civil society, the private sector, academic institutions, faith-based organisations, and the public at large to join forces and plant trees today as our country celebrates Heritage Day.

In addition, safe planting spaces across the country - areas with the necessary infrastructure to ensure tree survival should be utilised. These areas include schools, churches, Early Childhood Development Centres, low-income housing projects, and other public institutions.

To ensure suitability and long-term impact of the One Million Trees Campaign, trees have been selected based on agro-ecological zones and climatic conditions, with input from researchers and specialists. A database of approved nurseries and sponsors is being maintained, and members of the public were encouraged to participate by donating trees through an online pledge system available on the department’s website (www.dffe.gov.za).

The event to activate the One Million Trees Programme is currently taking place in the Western Cape province, Oudtshoorn Local Municipality. The event is led by the Deputy President who will plant the symbolic tree that will initiate mass tree planting throughout the whole country. A total of 3 500 trees have been made available for planting in Oudtshoorn. All trees will be planted across Bridgeton Stadium and at the ceremonial centre of the event in Dysselsdorp Secondary School. Five schools in Oudtshoorn will each receive 10 trees, encouraging learners to take part in the greening effort and care for their environment. As part of the formal proceedings, ten (10) large trees will be planted by dignitaries to mark the occasion at the school. Thereafter the One Million Trees campaign will be rolled out in all the provinces wherein tree planting will take place.

The reason we are planting trees with ambassadors today, is partly due to the fact that we have requested that as part of the programme during the G20 summit, the presidents of the countries be afforded an opportunity to plant trees at Freedom Park together with the ambassadors who will be in attendance. We are therefore requesting the president of the Republic of South Africa, Hon. C.M. Ramaphosa to plant the trees together with the foreign dignitaries that will be attending the G20 summit in South Africa.

The Forest of Freedom project seeks to restore an area disrupted by recent pipeline construction, repurposing it into a vibrant and symbolic space that will stand as a testament to South Africa’s journey toward democracy and its commitment to environmental sustainability. The project will feature several key elements:

Paved walkway: a thoughtfully designed pathway that allows visitors to explore and appreciate the Forest of Freedom, enhancing accessibility and the overall visitor experience.

Symbolic tree: at the heart of the forest, a significant tree will be planted to symbolize Freedom. This tree could be one historically used for refuge during the apartheid era, embodying the spirit of resilience and liberation.

Segmented planting areas: the forest will be divided into three distinct segments, a portion reserved for the heads of state where all visiting heads of state can plant trees, symbolizing international solidarity and cooperation in curbing the climate change. The second part reserved for embassies for them to contribute to the forest, reinforcing diplomatic relations and cultural exchange, and the last for dignitaries where both local and international dignitaries will participate in tree planting, highlighting their support for the project and its values. In this regard I would like the following dignitaries to contribute to this project by planting trees to symbolise their visit to South Africa and a commitment to greening through tree planting throughout the whole.

In closing I would like to thank all the organisations, stakeholders, sponsors, civil society organisations who made significant contributions to the successful hosting of the One Million Trees Programme.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank government departments, municipalities, members of the diplomatic corps and all local and international organisations that have contributed immensely to the programme. This is not the end but the beginning of a bigger initiative. Through this intervention we have sensitised South Africans from all walks of life about tree planting, greening and its associated benefits.

Before I conclude I am encouraging every South African with our theme: “My tree, my oxygen: plant yours today.”

Thank you

