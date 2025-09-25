AMMA Applauds Commerce Department’s Broad Section 232 Investigation of Critical Medical Equipment and PPE Imports

Eric Axel, AMMA Dan Izhaky, CEO of United Safety Technology and AMMA President

National Security Review Spotlights Urgency For Bolstering American Supply Chains

“When we depend on foreign-controlled supply chains for vital PPE and medical equipment, we risk exposing our hospitals and first responders in times of crisis." ” — Eric Axel, Executive Director, AMMA

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA) today commended the U.S. Department of Commerce’s sweeping Section 232 investigation into imports of personal protective equipment (PPE), medical supplies, medical consumables, and medical equipment. This probe marks a watershed moment in ongoing efforts to shield the American healthcare system from the risks of supply chain dependence on harmful global actors and to strengthen domestic manufacturing resilience.Announced publicly this week, the investigation covers a sweeping range of critical health-related products, including surgical masks, N95 respirators, gloves, gowns, syringes, needles, IV bags, catheters, pacemakers, insulin pumps, diagnostic devices, wheelchairs, hospital beds, and imaging systems, all of which can be made in the USA. The Section 232 inquiry will determine whether U.S. reliance on foreign sources for these vital products threatens national security and whether new tariffs or other trade measures should be imposed.“Inaction is no longer an option. US national security must come first,” said AMMA Executive Director Eric Axel. “America cannot protect its frontline workers, healthcare workers or citizens without a resilient, homegrown manufacturing base for critical supplies. Now is the time for domestic makers to step up, tell their stories, and advocate for the policies that give us a fighting chance to lead and serve our communities.”National Security Implications:The Section 232 inquiry is grounded in national security concerns. Federal officials will evaluate whether reliance on foreign suppliers for essential PPE and critical medical supplies poses unacceptable risks to public safety and public health infrastructure. Today’s reality of a concentrated supply of these products coming from adversarial foreign nations increases the likelihood of shortages during crises and catastrophes, not to mention the possibility that withholding the supply of these products could be weaponized.Axel added, “When we depend on foreign-controlled supply chains for vital PPE and medical equipment, we risk exposing our hospitals and first responders in times of crisis. Safeguarding our nation starts with strong, reliable, American-made medical supplies.”Background & Rationale for the Investigation:The probe directly responds to vulnerabilities from medical emergencies, natural disasters, and other crises when U.S. hospitals and patients faced PPE shortages due to international supply chain shocks. The Commerce Department is now seeking public input, due by October 17, on U.S. market demand, domestic production capabilities, impact of foreign subsidies, and the risks of overdependence on a handful of overseas producers, especially China. Investigators are also reviewing whether foreign governments are artificially suppressing export prices or could restrict exports for political leverage.In the past two years, the Biden and Trump administrations have increased tariffs on foreign medical supplies, including masks and syringes. The new review may result in additional or steeper tariffs, quotas, or policy supports for American manufacturers of “critical materials.”If the review finds risks to national security, the Administration may impose tariffs or other trade actions to protect domestic PPE capacity. This inquiry marks the 11th active Section 232 investigation, reflecting a systematic strategy for securing critical supply chains and a precedent for 25–50% levels of import protection in key sectors.“President Trump and his administration aren’t just talking about putting America first; they’ve backed it up with decisive action,” said AMMA President and CEO of United Safety Technology, Dan Izhaky. “From targeted tariff enforcement to prioritizing domestic manufacturing, this White House continues to deliver policy that strengthens American innovation, jobs, and supply chain security. Our members applaud the President for living the language of 'America First' in the critical medical supply sector, where it matters most.”AMMA’s Call to Action:The AMMA urges all domestic medical manufacturers, suppliers, health institutions, and stakeholders to:- Submit comments to the U.S. Commerce Department before October 17, providing data on supply vulnerabilities and the potential for expanded domestic manufacturing.- Advocate policy solutions that help U.S.-based companies create and maintain secure, sustainable supply chains for all critical health products.- Continue raising awareness in local and national forums of the health and economic risks that result from supply dependence.- The association reiterates its long-standing commitment to policies that promote domestic innovation and robust healthcare security, including public procurement rules, strategic stockpiles, and incentives for local manufacturing.Izhaky added, “Washington is aligning with industry and treating domestic PPE manufacturing as a national security priority. After years of competing against subsidized imports, American producers now have the policy wind at their backs.”# # #About AMMAThe American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA) is an alliance of domestic makers of critical medical supplies, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturers, and partners dedicated to transforming the landscape of American innovation and manufacturing. AMMA’s mission is to ensure that the United States has consistent access to high-quality, U.S.-made PPE while actively working to create a more favorable environment for American innovation. AMMA fosters strategic partnerships, advocates for policy changes, and supports domestic producers. AMMA aims to catalyze a thriving ecosystem for medical manufacturing. www.AMMAUnited.org

