A Game-Changer for US Medical Manufacturing - AMMA Welcomes Final Passage of the 'One Big Beautiful Bill'

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Medical Manufacturers Association ( AMMA ) is celebrating the passage of the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ and is awaiting the President’s action to sign it into law. This transformative milestone ushers in a new era for American manufacturers of PPE and critical medical supplies. This landmark legislation delivers powerful incentives and protections for U.S. manufacturers, paving the way for innovation, investment, and job creation across the country.The newly enacted law provides targeted tax relief, eliminates the de minimis trade loophole, and introduces robust incentives for domestic manufacturing. These sweeping changes ensure that America meets its needs for masks, gloves, gowns, ventilators, and essential medical devices, strengthening national security and public health.“We are energized to see the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ become law. This is a watershed moment for our industry and our country. The law’s bold incentives for investment, innovation, and fair competition will unleash a new wave of growth and opportunity for U.S. manufacturers. America is again trusting in homegrown ingenuity and resilience to protect our nation’s health,” said Eric Axel, Executive Director of the American Medical Manufacturers Association.Industry Leaders Applaud New Opportunities“This is a turning point for our industry. The ability to fully expense new equipment and facilities means accelerating our expansion plans, creating more American jobs, and ensuring our hospitals and first responders have reliable access to the highest quality PPE,” said Doug Wynalda, Wynalda Packaging, Belmont, Michigan.“NYES is thrilled by the restoration of R&D tax credits and the ability to fully write off facility investments. These provisions make a real difference as we focus on bringing more of our operations back to the U.S. They empower us to innovate, modernize, and expand our American manufacturing footprint. This support is essential for building a stronger, more resilient supply chain and creating high-quality jobs here at home,” added Michelle Feinberg, New York Embroidery Studio, in New York City.Key Provisions of the Law Include:- Building Domestic Reserves: New funding and policy direction for the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) ensure robust domestic reserves of PPE and critical supplies, guaranteeing a stable, long-term market for U.S. manufacturers.- Permanent Immediate Expensing for R&D: Companies can now deduct the full cost of domestic research and development in the year it’s incurred, freeing up resources for innovation and improved production processes.- No Tax on Overtime: Eliminating the federal tax on overtime pay allows workers to take home more and helps companies ramp up production during surges in demand.- 100% Bonus Depreciation for Equipment and Facilities: Manufacturers can immediately write off the cost of new machinery and facilities, making it more affordable to modernize and expand production capacity.- Strengthened Trade Enforcement: Closing the de minimis loophole ensures all imports are subject to appropriate duties and safety standards, allowing U.S. producers to compete on quality and safety.- Permanent Section 199A Pass-Through Deduction: Small and mid-sized manufacturers benefit from a lower effective tax rate, freeing up capital for hiring, expansion, and innovation.Axel added, “The American Medical Manufacturers Association and its members are ready to seize these new opportunities, investing in people, technology, and infrastructure to ensure America’s health security and economic strength for future generations. The future of American medical manufacturing is brighter than ever, and AMMA is proud to lead the way.”# # #About AMMAThe American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA) is an alliance of domestic makers of critical medical supplies, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturers, and partners dedicated to transforming the landscape of American innovation and manufacturing. AMMA’s mission is to ensure that the United States has consistent access to high-quality, U.S.-made PPE while actively working to create a more favorable environment for American innovation. AMMA fosters strategic partnerships, advocates for policy changes, and supports domestic producers. AMMA aims to catalyze a thriving ecosystem for medical manufacturing. www.AMMAUnited.org

