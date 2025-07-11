AMMA Statement on U.S.-Malaysia PPE Trade Discussions

Eric Axel, AMMA

America’s Domestic Manufacturers Stand Ready to Meet the Need

There is no justification for carve-outs or special treatment when domestic manufacturers can meet the needs of our health care and frontline workers.” — Eric Axel, Executive Director, AMMA

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA), the unified voice for U.S. makers of critical medical supplies and PPE, calls on President Trump and U.S. trade officials to stand firm against special trade carve-outs and sector-specific exemptions for PPE and nitrile gloves. As U.S.-Malaysia trade talks continue, AMMA urges the administration to prioritize America’s domestic manufacturing base and retain uniformity in the proposed 25% tariff.AMMA does not advocate for reciprocal tariffs or new trade barriers. Instead, it aims to consistently prioritize domestic manufacturing of PPE and critical medical supplies in U.S. trade policy without exception.Malaysia and the USA do not have a free trade agreement. Malaysia has also signaled it will not cross specific “red lines” in negotiations, including maintaining preferential contracts for its indigenous population, a long-standing sore point in talks. At the same time, Malaysia has growing ties with BRICS nations, including Russia and China. The President has already expressed a desire to impose an additional tariff of 10% on countries that align with policies in the BRICS economic bloc without exception.AMMA Executive Director Eric Axel noted, “There is no justification for carve-outs or special treatment when domestic manufacturers can meet the needs of our health care and frontline workers.”Earlier this week, the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (MARGMA) issued a letter urging their government to lobby the U.S. for special tariff exemptions on Malaysian gloves. The letter claims that higher duties will disrupt American healthcare and drive up costs.AMMA's Executive Director, Eric Axel, added, “Some of our great domestic manufacturers like Nephron Nitrile, Safesource, Maxter, Altor Safety, and many others are ready to meet this demand. There is no need to carve out special treatment for Malaysia as part of this trade deal. U.S. companies are ready to meet the demand—no exceptions, no excuses.”Companies across the US have invested in expanding domestic PPE manufacturing in nearly every region to ensure a robust supply chain to meet domestic needs and build national resilience. Strategic partners, like foreign nations, seeking to apply leverage, are precisely why the Trump administration has prioritized domestic manufacturing. The U.S. must never be dependent on overseas supply for critical medical goods.Donny Chan of Maxter Healthcare said, “While we have a presence in Malaysia, we believe the future of manufacturing medical supplies and PPE for the USA is in the USA. Our $350 million Texas facility proves that global companies can and should invest in America to serve American needs.”Congress and the President can say once and for all that there is no legitimate reason to grant carve-outs or sector-specific deals for Malaysian PPE. America’s domestic manufacturers have the capacity, expertise, and will to meet the needs of our healthcare system now and in the future.Alison Bagwell, CEO of glovemaker Nephron Nitrile in South Carolina, said, “If you want access to the U.S. market, you play by the same rules. That means quality, transparency, and accountability. We’re doubling down with more lines, jobs, and innovation in America. Our frontline workers, warfighters, and patients deserve nothing less than the best, and now we have the tools to deliver it at scale.”Foreign governments routinely claim that tariffs on medical supplies will disrupt supply chains and threaten patient safety. The reality is that domestic suppliers can meet the needs of the U.S. healthcare industry without relying on imports.Axel added, “No country should be exempted simply because it claims to provide an 'essential' product. America’s domestic industry stands ready and able to deliver.”Donny Chan, of Maxter Healthcare, added, “Manufacturing within the U.S. has always been a desire because it reinforces our high standards for quality and achievement. We are global leaders in the industry and will continue to set the standard for others to follow by making gloves here in the USA.”Axel concluded, “AMMA is the sole voice for domestic makers of critical medical supplies and PPE. We call on President Trump and U.S. trade officials as follows: Stand firm. No carve-outs. No side deals. No more special treatment. America’s manufacturers are ready to deliver.”###About AMMAThe American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA) is an alliance of domestic makers of critical medical supplies, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturers, and partners dedicated to transforming the landscape of American innovation and manufacturing. AMMA’s mission is to ensure that the United States has consistent access to high-quality, U.S.-made PPE while actively working to create a more favorable environment for American innovation. AMMA fosters strategic partnerships, advocates for policy changes, and supports domestic producers. AMMA aims to catalyze a thriving ecosystem for medical manufacturing. www.AMMAUnited.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.