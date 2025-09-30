Lobby AI Leads Movement Toward Industry-Specific AI for Commercial Real Estate

Lobby AI

Lobby AI highlights the shift from generic AI to industry-specific solutions built for commercial real estate

AI isn’t a buzzword anymore; it’s a competitive advantage. The firms that embrace vertical AI now will be the ones outpacing their peers over the next decade.” — Rob Finlay, Founder & CEO of Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence becomes a mainstream tool for business, industry leaders are beginning to draw a clear line between “horizontal AI” — broad, general-purpose platforms like ChatGPT — and “vertical AI” — solutions designed for the unique needs of specific industries. Lobby AI, a leading finance-trained AI platform built specifically for CRE, is at the forefront of this evolution, making the case for why CRE requires its own dedicated tools.

Today, billions of dollars in real estate transactions are being supported by tasks completed in general-purpose AI platforms, from lease summaries to financial stress tests. While these tools offer convenience, they lack the precision, compliance safeguards, and domain expertise needed for high-stakes financial decision-making. Lobby AI warns that this reliance creates risks at a scale too large to ignore.

“Horizontal AI platforms are powerful, but they weren’t created for the unique language of real estate finance,” said Rob Finlay, Founder & CEO of Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital, the firm behind the development of Lobby AI. “In CRE, context matters. You need an AI that understands debt service coverage ratios, capital stacks, rate caps, and refinance scenarios. That’s why vertical AI is the future and why we built Lobby AI.”

The Case for Vertical AI in CRE

* Accuracy Over Generalization: Generic AI often produces “hallucinated” or irrelevant outputs when applied to complex financial and real estate data. Vertical AI, trained on CRE-specific models, ensures insights are accurate, relevant, and decision-ready.

* Security at the Core: CRE financial and investor data is highly sensitive. Lobby AI is SOC 2 compliant and enterprise-secure, ensuring privacy and compliance standards that public AI tools cannot guarantee.

* Actionable Speed: CRE executives spend hours consolidating spreadsheets and preparing materials for lenders and investors. Vertical AI eliminates these bottlenecks, delivering portfolio-specific insights in seconds.

According to Finlay, this evolution mirrors the early days of SaaS: “Just as businesses moved from general productivity tools to specialized platforms like Salesforce for sales or Yardi for property management, AI is now moving from broad use cases to verticalized solutions. CRE is no exception.”

Lobby AI in Action

By connecting directly to CRE data sources, Lobby AI allows professionals to:

* Ask natural-language questions such as, “Which loans mature in 2026?” and receive instant answers.

* Model refinancing and capital stack strategies in real time, testing multiple scenarios in seconds.

* Generate lender- and investor-ready reports automatically, with no manual data prep.

“AI isn’t a buzzword anymore; it’s a competitive advantage,” Finlay added. “The firms that embrace vertical AI now will be the ones outpacing their peers over the next decade.”



Lobby AI is now available to all CRE firms. To learn more and request access, visit http://defeasewitheasetc.com/lobbyai

About Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital

Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital is the premier partner for mid-market commercial real estate owners, serving as trusted advisors for debt management. By aligning 25 years of expertise with cutting-edge technologies, we help our clients proactively navigate changing markets, manage interest rate risk, and achieve superior results. Learn more: https://defeasewitheasetc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.