AEBC Calls for Stronger Federal Commitments in 2025 Budget

Urging concrete action to improve the lives of people who are blind, Deafblind, and partially sighted

CANADA, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians (AEBC) has submitted its recommendations to the Government of Canada’s 2025 pre-budget consultations, urging concrete action to improve the lives of people who are blind, Deafblind, and partially sighted.AEBC’s submission calls for:1. Stable five-year funding agreements for disability organizations under the Social Development Partnerships Program – Disability Component (SDPP-D).2. A national assistive devices program accessible across all provinces and territories.3. Mandatory inclusion of people with disabilities in all federal emergency preparedness planning and evaluation.4. A substantial increase to the Canada Disability Benefit, with eligibility extended to seniors.5. Full enforcement of the Accessible Canada Act, backed by updated training for federal staff and regulated sectors.6. Reduced clawbacks on disability benefits for people earning less than the average Canadian wage.In addition to AEBC’s formal submission, many of its members participated directly by completing the government’s pre-budget questionnaire, adding their own perspectives and endorsing these key recommendations. This broad participation underscores the urgency of addressing disability issues in Budget 2025.“We expect to see meaningful commitments in the federal budget,” said AEBC President Marcia Yale. “Our members have spoken clearly about the need for fair income supports, access to technology, and stronger accountability under the Accessible Canada Act.”AEBC’s priorities align with the government’s own stated consultation themes, including affordability, inclusive economic growth, and building resilient communities. We call on the federal government to take bold action in Budget 2025 to reduce poverty, expand accessibility, and provide sustainable support for disability organizations.AEBC will review and comment publicly on the federal budget once it is released.About AEBCAEBC empowers blind, Deafblind, and partially sighted Canadians to drive change, influence systems, and live with dignity—by combining lived experience with focused advocacy and peer leadership. We believe in a society where every person who is blind, Deafblind, or partially sighted has equal access, equal voice, and equal opportunity—at home, at work, and in their community.AEBC empowers blind, Deafblind, and partially sighted Canadians to drive change, influence systems, and live with dignity—by combining lived experience with focused advocacy and peer leadership.

