AEBC Welcomes New Standardized Air Travel Medical Form Across Canada’s Major Airlines

CANADA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians (AEBC) is welcoming today’s announcement by the National Airlines Council of Canada (NACC) that Air Canada, Air Transat, Jazz Aviation LP, and WestJet have adopted a single, standardized Air Travel Requirements Assessment Form for passengers with complex health and accessibility needs.This change responds directly to recommendations raised at the 2024 Air Accessibility Summit, where AEBC was an active participant. For years, travellers with disabilities have been forced to complete different medical forms for each airline they fly with—creating needless delays, administrative costs, and pressure on both passengers and their health care providers. The new form does not introduce new requirements; it replaces multiple forms with one, cutting down on duplication and making travel planning easier.The standardized form will be recognized by all four participating airlines starting December 3, 2025.“This is a practical, long-overdue fix,” said Marcia Yale, President of AEBC. “Our members encounter enough barriers when travelling. Reducing paperwork is one simple way to improve dignity, independence, and access.”NACC developed the new form with the involvement of the accessibility community and Canada’s Chief Accessibility Officer. “Aligning on a common form not only demonstrates our airlines’ commitment to listening, but reflects our members’ dedication to making air travel more accessible,” said Jeff Morrison, CEO of NACC.The form will be available on each airline’s website beginning December 3, 2025.Air Canada: https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/plan/accessibility.html#/ Air Transat: https://www.airtransat.com/en-CA/travel-information/special-services/accessibility WestJet: https://www.westjet.com/en-ca/special-needs AEBC encourages its members who may need the form to check requirements early, keep a completed copy for future travel, and contact their airline’s accessibility services with questions.

