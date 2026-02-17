AEBC Applauds Swift Action to Make Standardized Air Travel Medical Form Accessible

Collaboration between airlines and the disability community removes barriers for blind travellers

This outcome shows that when accessibility concerns are raised and addressed quickly, real progress can be made.”
— Marcia Yale, President AEBC
CANADA, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians (AEBC) is pleased to announce that the Air Travel Requirements Assessment Form, recently introduced across Canada’s major airlines, has now been updated to ensure full accessibility for blind, Deafblind, and partially sighted travellers.

In November 2025, AEBC welcomed the creation of a standardized medical form, recognizing its potential to simplify travel procedures and improve consistency across the airline industry. However, it was soon discovered that the initial version of the form could not be used effectively with screen readers, creating barriers for travellers who rely on assistive technology.

After AEBC raised these concerns directly with the National Airlines Council of Canada and other stakeholders, the issue was addressed promptly. The form has since been revised and is now fully accessible, allowing blind and partially sighted travellers to complete it independently and privately.

“Accessible documentation is essential for equal access to air travel,” said Marcia Yale, National President of AEBC. “We appreciate the prompt response from the airline industry and their willingness to listen and take meaningful action. This outcome shows that when accessibility concerns are raised and addressed quickly, real progress can be made.”

The updated form represents more than a technical fix. It affirms the principle that accessibility must be built into systems from the beginning, not added later. It also reflects effective collaboration between the airline industry, government officials, and the disability community.

AEBC commends the National Airlines Council of Canada and its member airlines for responding constructively and working toward a solution. This action helps ensure that Canadians who are blind, Deafblind, or partially sighted can travel with greater independence, dignity, and confidence.

AEBC remains committed to working with industry partners to identify and remove barriers. The organization is available to assist with accessibility reviews, user testing, and consultation to help ensure that future processes and documents are inclusive from the outset.

Marcia Yale, President
Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians
+1 ‭7055714445‬
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AEBC Applauds Swift Action to Make Standardized Air Travel Medical Form Accessible

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Marcia Yale, President
Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians
+1 ‭7055714445‬
Company/Organization
Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians
PO Box 20262 RPO Town Centre
Kelowna, British Columbia, V1Y 9H2
Canada
+1 800-561-4774
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians (AEBC) empowers blind, Deafblind, and partially sighted Canadians to drive change, influence systems, and live with dignity—by combining lived experience with focused advocacy and peer leadership. We believe in a society where every person who is blind, Deafblind, or partially sighted has equal access, equal voice, and equal opportunity—at home, at work, and in their community.

Visit our website

More From This Author
AEBC Applauds Swift Action to Make Standardized Air Travel Medical Form Accessible
AEBC Welcomes New Standardized Air Travel Medical Form Across Canada’s Major Airlines
International Day of Persons with Disabilities Conference Returns for Its Ninth Year
View All Stories From This Author