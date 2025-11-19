International Day of Persons with Disabilities Conference Returns for Its Ninth Year

IDPD Social Media Post

This Year's Theme: Inclusion Benefits Everyone

CANADA, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AEBC National, AEBC Toronto, and partners are hosting the 9th annual International Day of Persons with Disabilities Conference, bringing people together to look at how inclusion strengthens communities, workplaces, and everyday life. This year’s theme, Inclusion Benefits Everyone, invites participants to challenge common myths and take part in a conversation that highlights the shared value of accessibility.The virtual event takes place Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. ET on Zoom. The program will include guest speakers, ASL interpretation, real-time captioning, and an interactive “Ask Me Anything” panel aimed at fostering open dialogue.Artist and disability advocate Johnny (Tiger) Tai will speak about his lived experience as a blind and partially deaf martial arts instructor and creator. Karoline Bourdeau, joined by her guide dog Raven, will lead a session on AI tools, offering a hands-on look at how technology can support independence for people with sight loss and be useful to a wide range of users.The panel discussion will feature:• Amber Kaur, a Business Administration student focused on inclusive design, digital access, and employment equity.• Yagiz Boran, an advocate and wheelchair marathoner whose work spans accessibility and community engagement.• Alicia Grace Chenier, a blind actor, filmmaker, accessibility consultant, and Disability Studies student devoted to strengthening representation and community inclusion.• Ben Fulton, a Toronto-based human rights lawyer who works to help people understand and assert their rights.The event is free and open to all.Register online: https://tinyurl.com/36bxf8v6 Or register by email or request accommodations at IDPWD.event@blindcanadians.caAEBC gratefully acknowledges the support of its sponsors and partners: TRAILBLAZERS Tandem Cycling Club, Ontario Council for International Cooperation, and Baker McKenzie.Funded in part by the Government of Canada's Social Development Partnerships Program Visit our website to learn more about this year’s speakers as well as the important work that AEBC does.

