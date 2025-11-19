International Day of Persons with Disabilities Conference Returns for Its Ninth Year

IDPD Social Media Post which includes event title & details as in the press release, along with all partner and sponsor logos

IDPD Social Media Post

This Year's Theme: Inclusion Benefits Everyone

CANADA, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEBC National, AEBC Toronto, and partners are hosting the 9th annual International Day of Persons with Disabilities Conference, bringing people together to look at how inclusion strengthens communities, workplaces, and everyday life. This year’s theme, Inclusion Benefits Everyone, invites participants to challenge common myths and take part in a conversation that highlights the shared value of accessibility.

The virtual event takes place Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. ET on Zoom. The program will include guest speakers, ASL interpretation, real-time captioning, and an interactive “Ask Me Anything” panel aimed at fostering open dialogue.

Artist and disability advocate Johnny (Tiger) Tai will speak about his lived experience as a blind and partially deaf martial arts instructor and creator. Karoline Bourdeau, joined by her guide dog Raven, will lead a session on AI tools, offering a hands-on look at how technology can support independence for people with sight loss and be useful to a wide range of users.

The panel discussion will feature:
• Amber Kaur, a Business Administration student focused on inclusive design, digital access, and employment equity.
• Yagiz Boran, an advocate and wheelchair marathoner whose work spans accessibility and community engagement.
• Alicia Grace Chenier, a blind actor, filmmaker, accessibility consultant, and Disability Studies student devoted to strengthening representation and community inclusion.
• Ben Fulton, a Toronto-based human rights lawyer who works to help people understand and assert their rights.

The event is free and open to all.

Register online: https://tinyurl.com/36bxf8v6
Or register by email or request accommodations at IDPWD.event@blindcanadians.ca

AEBC gratefully acknowledges the support of its sponsors and partners: TRAILBLAZERS Tandem Cycling Club, Ontario Council for International Cooperation, and Baker McKenzie.

Funded in part by the Government of Canada's Social Development Partnerships Program

Visit our website to learn more about this year’s speakers as well as the important work that AEBC does.

Marcia Yale, President
Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians
+1 705-571-4445
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

International Day of Persons with Disabilities Conference Returns for Its Ninth Year

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Politics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Marcia Yale, President
Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians
+1 705-571-4445
Company/Organization
Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians
PO Box 20262 RPO Town Centre
Kelowna, British Columbia, V1Y 9H2
Canada
+1 800-561-4774
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians (AEBC) empowers blind, Deafblind, and partially sighted Canadians to drive change, influence systems, and live with dignity—by combining lived experience with focused advocacy and peer leadership. We believe in a society where every person who is blind, Deafblind, or partially sighted has equal access, equal voice, and equal opportunity—at home, at work, and in their community.

Visit our website

More From This Author
International Day of Persons with Disabilities Conference Returns for Its Ninth Year
Budget 2025 highlights opportunity to unlock Canada’s untapped talent, say national blindness organizations
AEBC Calls for Stronger Federal Commitments in 2025 Budget
View All Stories From This Author