Cloudfy Wins Best eCommerce Platform at eCommerce Awards 2025 in London

Cloudfy receives top honours at the eCommerce Awards 2025 for innovation in B2B digital commerce. Logo - Cloudfy Best B2B ecommerce platform Ecommerce Awards London Winners - Best B2B Ecommerce Platform

Best B2B eCommerce Platform: Cloudfy wins eCommerce Awards 2025, celebrating our purpose-built approach and rapid international impact.

It means a great deal to win Best eCommerce Platform. Thanks to our talented global team and amazing customers whose collaboration made this possible.” — Rob Williams, CEO

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝘆, the purpose-built B2B ecommerce platform, has been awarded 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 at the prestigious 𝗲𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 in London.

This recognition highlights 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝘆’𝘀 unique B2B-first approach designed from the ground up to simplify complex transactions, connect seamlessly with ERP systems, and empower manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors to scale globally.

𝗝𝘂𝗱𝗴𝗲𝘀’ 𝗙𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸

The judging panel praised 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝘆 for standing out in a highly competitive category, citing:

- A 𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗲-𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗕𝟮𝗕 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 rather than a retrofitted B2C solution.

- 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗘𝗥𝗣 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 with SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, and more.

- 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝘂𝘀𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 for complex B2B transactions, delivered with a mobile-first design.

- 𝟭𝟳𝟳% 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 supported by fast ROI and successful global deployments.

- Strong case studies with brands like 𝗛𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗸𝗲𝗻 and 𝗘𝗙𝗚, showcasing measurable ROI.

“Fast deployment and integrations with major ERP systems were key reasons 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝘆 stood out.” – 𝗲𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗝𝘂𝗱𝗴𝗲𝘀

𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀

In addition to this flagship win, 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝘆 was shortlisted for:

𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗥𝗲-𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 (up to 50 Employees) – Commotion

𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗥𝗲-𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 (over 50 Employees) – CID Group

These shortlistings demonstrate 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝘆’𝘀 ability to deliver impact across businesses of all sizes and industries.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗠𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗨𝘀

𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝘆 leaders expressed their gratitude for the recognition:

“It means a great deal to us to win 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 from such a highly credible awards program. This is thanks to our talented global team and our amazing customers who drive us to innovate every day.” – 𝗥𝗼𝗯 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗺𝘀, 𝗖𝗘𝗢 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝘆

“I was honored to accept the award on behalf of everyone at 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝘆. This achievement belongs to our entire team, partners, and customers. It’s a testament to the commitment and passion that makes 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝘆 the world’s leading B2B ecommerce platform.” – 𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗼𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗹𝗲𝘆, 𝗙𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝘆

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁’𝘀 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝘆

Building on this momentum, 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝘆 is investing in:

- 𝗔𝗜-𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗕𝟮𝗕 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 to enhance personalization and efficiency.

- 𝗙𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘂𝘁𝘀 to help customers scale into new markets.

- 𝗗𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗘𝗥𝗣 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 to give businesses more control and future readiness.

This award reflects 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝘆’𝘀 commitment to helping B2B organizations thrive in an increasingly digital and global marketplace.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝘆

𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝘆 is a SaaS B2B ecommerce platform designed specifically for manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. Unlike retrofitted B2C solutions, 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝘆 was built for the complexities of B2B:

- Native ERP connectors for SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, and more.

- Customer-specific pricing and ordering workflows.

- Multi-storefront support for global enterprises.

- Mobile-first design with self-serve tools for buyers and sales reps.

- Fast deployment that delivers ROI in months, not years.

With global deployments across industries from foodservice to manufacturing 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝘆 enables businesses to simplify complexity, accelerate growth, and stay future-ready.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮 𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗼 to see firsthand why 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝘆 was named 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗕𝟮𝗕 𝗲𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 at the 𝗲𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.