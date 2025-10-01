Hit Singer-Songwriter Fawn Premiere's Four Eerie-sistible Cinematic Art Music Videos for The Spooky Season

Fawn in 'Skeletons'

Enchanting Halloween music videos bring spooky fun for kids of all ages with their playful frights, magical visuals, and whimsical songs you can’t forget

Fawn’s artistry shines in these original Halloween songs — it’s rare to work with a musician whose vision is both chilling and compelling. Creating the animated videos alongside her was an honor” — Shawn Darling

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonedef Records gathers the ghouls to celebrate the Spooky season, with the launch of four new Halloween animated music videos by Billboard-charting artist Fawn —an internationally known singer-songwriter , recording artist, composer, musician, published author, and voice-over artist. These irresistibly captivating videos started making their youtube world debuts September 26, 2025 with the release of "Skeletons." Three other theatrical music shorts will come out every Friday through October 17, 2025.Unearthed from the haunted depths of her 1930's Hollywood Hills, CA sound lair, Terrace Studios, Fawn brewed and recorded her original Halloween incantations, produced by Malcolm Smith, Cameron Lasswell and Cmix3r. The songs and music videos are a Trick-or-Treat delight—enchanting while weaving the same irresistible spell as a Disney tune you can’t stop humming—with the magical visuals channeling "Sleeping Beauty" and "Snow White" and the eerie fun of the Haunted Mansion and "Nightmare Before Christmas."Directed and edited by Fawn in her production company and sound lab, Studio 1888, Fawn said, “In past years, I collaborated with ATMOSFX to bring my music films—'Jack the Ripper' and my award-winning song 'Ghoulish Ghosts'—to life with their incredible visual enchantments. This spook-tacular season, I knew my soundtrack shorts for 'Skeletons' and 'Wrinkleton' would be the perfect fit to partner with them again.” Fawn continued, "Another great talent I repeat partnered with was my husband John Palisano who has captured all of the cinematography shots of me in most of my music videos in recent years, sometimes with the assistance of our son Leo Palisano who happens to also appear in some of them — I guess you could say it's a family affair!"Fawn continued, "Our son Leo is at his first year of college at the New York School of Visual Arts where he's studying animation and film, so I thought it would be fitting to recruit animation artist extraordinaire Shawn Darling who is the founder and owner of Red Specter Studios to hand craft my animation video shorts for 'The Nancy Doll' and 'Beware The Wendigo.' Shawn is a top notch artist who is incredibly talented and he made the songs come to life in an awe-inspiring and hauntingly wondrous way." Fawn continued, "I had so much fun working with ATMOSFX and Shawn Darling on these projects! I feel blessed to be surrounded by such formidable creative collaborators.Creator Shawn Darling said, "Fawn’s artistry shines in 'The Nancy Doll' and 'Beware The Wendigo' — it’s rare to work with a musician whose vision is both chilling and compelling. Creating the two animated videos alongside her was an honor."Stondef Records said, "We think Fawn's catchy, spooky and fun phantom flicks will resonate with children of all ages. She brings the magic of Halloween to life in these short musical stories. Her artistic pairing with creators Shawn Darling and ATMOSFX for her exclusive seasonal songs turned out otherworldly.The four fierce cinematic works of art include Fawn's original Halloween songs, "Wrinkleton," "Skeletons," "Beware The Wendigo," and "The Nancy Doll" with the next youtube video release coming this Friday, October 3, 2025 with the debut of "The Nancy Doll."Other Halloween videos released by Fawn include "The Headless Horseman," "Frankenstein," "Jack The Ripper," and the award-winning songs "Monster House" and "Ghoulish Ghosts," available at www.youtube.com/FawnTV Shawn Darling:ATMOSFX:About Fawn:Fawnis an award-winning ASCAP singer-songwriter, composer, recording artist and voice-over artist who has shared the top of the Billboard dance charts with Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson with her song Wish U Love reaching #6 with producers Chad Jack and Tim Letteer. The music video of the same song remained in the Top 10 on MTV's LOGO channel for 5 months and was 2nd only to Madonna in sales the first 2 months of its release. Wish U Love charted at #5 on the Billboard breakout charts and made #142 for the Top 200 Hit Dance Songs. In 2016 two other songs written and performed by Fawn placed in the top 10 EDM/chill-out charts Where Has Your Love Gone and Solitude, both produced by Digital Sixable.Fawn's songs and voice can be heard all over the world in film, TV shows and commercials such as Mars Attacks!, Independence Day, Flatliners, Batman and Robin, Airforce One, Twister, Extreme Measures, The Postman, Peter Pan, Dinosaur, Lincoln, The Natalee Holloway Story, Hollywood Heights, The Young and The Restless, The Little Red Wagon, Spike Lee’s ‘The Girl Is In Trouble,’ Guiding Light, Ugly Betty, Charlie's Angels, CSI Miami, Barbie, Ford, Lavazza Coffee, Mazda, Universal Studios and Pontiac, to name a few. She has won 4 Cover Model of the year awards and was part of the Coffee Table Book 'A Day In My Shoes, Pumps and Pups' alongside other animal lovers and celebrities such as Diane Warren and Cindy Landon.A Berklee College of Music Alumni, Fawn has performed onstage for audiences of over 500,000. Fawn is also published book author with her short story “The Jackalope and The Jellybean” in the book “Tales Of The Jackalope”. Her music can be heard on multiple albums and compilations on Armada, Silk Sofa, Proton, Monstercat, Hades and Stonedef Records. Fawn owns and operates Terrace Studios in Los Angeles, Studio 1888 and owns Songirl Music, ASCAP and MyPosieMyRosie Music, BMI.Fawn’s original song, "Wait For The Sun" for Black Lives Matter has music video cameos by Debra Wilson, Shanice Wilson, Joanna Cassidy, Kate Linder, Judy Tenuta, Calista Carradine, Molly Hopkins, Christy McGinity, Al Burke, Cher Rue, Val Watson, Tim Owens, Hunter Payton Mendoza and more.Fawn produced, sang and wrote the award-winning melody to the theme song of the critically praised podcast series, “A Voice in Violet” as well as several featured songs. The podcast stars actors Nikki Blonsky, Brooke Lewis Bellas, Bronson Pinchot, Eric Etebari, Nelson Lee and Wilson Jermain Heredia.AWARDS:• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Savant” 2025• Accolade Competition Original Score/Music “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Davey Awards, US Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Communicator Award Of Excellence “A Voice in Violet” 2023• W3 Awards Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• JPF Music Award Best Dance Song “Small” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Idiosyncratic” 2020• JPF Music Award Runner Up Best Holiday Song “Christmas Time” 2020• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Monster House” 2019• The Great American Song Contest Winner “Ghoulish Ghosts” 2018• Song Of The Year Finalist “Christmas Time” 2015• Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist “Miami” 2015• Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist “Christmas Time” 2015• EOTM Award Best Female Artist 2013• Song Of The Year Winner “Into The Light” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Wish You Love” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Body Soul and Mind” 2009• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Just Look At Us Now”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Livin’ Without Your Love”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Playin’ The Fool”• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2008• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2008• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2007• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2007• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2006• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2006NOMINATIONS:• Amerika Prestige Award Lifetime Career Achievement in Music 2025• Indie Series Award "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Soundtrack "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Original Song "Here To Save You" 2024• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Ashes” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Into Me” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Solitude” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Alternative Song “Over” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Album “Angels We Have Heard On High” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Song “Ho Ho Ho It’s A Holiday” 2020• EOTM Award Best Music Video “Wish U Love” 2013• EOTM Award Best Pop Song “Wish U Love” 2013• Hollywood Music in Media Award Best Electronic Dance Song "Wish U Love" 2010THE EARLY YEARS Fawn began her entertainment industry career at the ripe age of 6 months old, starring in several National TV Commercials. By the time she was 9 years old, she was doing voice-overs, singing commercials and touring with the world renown children's Chorale directed by Duain Wolfe, as well as training with famed Gwen Bowen in all styles of dance. As a young teenager, her first song Oneday was produced by BT, Brian Transeau (Film Composer for Monster/Fast and Furious) and released by the Oneday Foundation. With all proceeds going to HIV/AIDS families and awareness for the cause, a substantial amount was raised, helping purchase and renovate a large home which serviced 12 states in the United States for all individuals and families in need of care. At age 14 Fawn worked with internationally known French composer Jean Berger', then continued her vocal solo work with Grammy-nominated conductor Paul Salamunovich. She then went on tour in Japan, Hong Kong and China for a few months starring in the musical 'Oklahoma!' before attending Berklee College Of Music in Boston where she won multiple prestigious songwriting awards before moving to Los Angeles.

Award-winning Halloween song, "Skeletons" written and performed by Fawn, Produced by Malcolm Smith.

