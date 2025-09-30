National Psoriasis Foundation to Host Second Annual Indy Soirée Honoring Local Health Care Leaders

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) will host its second annual Indy Soirée on November 13 at The Hawthorns Golf and Country Club. This vibrant evening blends disco-era glamour with a heartfelt mission to support people living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.This year’s theme, “Disco, Dazzle & Donate,” invites guests to wear their best glitter and glam for an evening of celebration and impact. The event will feature a cocktail reception, an inspirational program with awards, a seated dinner, live music, and post-program networking.At the heart of the evening, NPF will honor two distinguished local health care leaders: Dr. Drew Anderson and Dr. Kathleen Thomas.“Being recognized by the National Psoriasis Foundation is an incredible honor, but the real reward is standing beside my patients every day as they navigate the challenges of psoriatic disease,” Dr. Anderson the 2026 Indianapolis Dermatology Provider Honoree Award said. “Events like the Indy Soirée bring hope, visibility and resources to a community that deserves to be celebrated and supported.”Dr. Thomas, who will receive the 2026 Indianapolis Rheumatology Provider Honoree Award, added, “Psoriatic arthritis is a complex condition that often goes misunderstood. I’m proud to partner with NPF to raise awareness and improve access to care. The Indy Soirée is more than a celebration — it’s a commitment to changing lives.”“We are proud to honor Dr. Anderson and Dr. Thomas for their exceptional dedication and leadership in improving care and quality of life for people living with psoriatic disease,” said Leah M. Howard, J.D., president and CEO of the National Psoriasis Foundation. “Their tireless work and compassionate care inspire our entire community and exemplify the impact one person can have.”The National Psoriasis Foundation also proudly recognizes Eli Lilly as the Presenting Sponsor and Johnson & Johnson as the Cures Sponsor of the 2025 Indy Soirée.All proceeds from the Indy Soirée will support NPF’s initiatives, including cutting-edge research, community education and expanded access to quality care.Tickets, sponsorships and donations in honor of the event’s honorees are available at www.psoriasis.org/indysoiree The National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org.

