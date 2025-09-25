Strengthening New York’s Clean Energy Workforce

Today, during Climate Week, Governor Kathy Hochul announced $16 million in state funds to support the development of New York’s clean energy workforce. The New York Power Authority (NYPA) approved $12 million in funding to the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) to support workforce training and retraining, and to prepare workers for employment in clean energy careers. Additionally, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) awarded $4 million in grant funding to support skills training for green jobs for young New Yorkers.

“As we transition to a clean energy future, it is essential that we equip New Yorkers with the skills and opportunities necessary to thrive in this evolving industry,” Governor Hochul said. “By investing in education and training programs, we are positioning New York’s workforce to lead the way in developing sustainable energy solutions that will spur economic growth and lead us to a cleaner, healthier environment.”

Of the $12 million in funding approved by the NYPA Board of Trustees, $7 million will support the expansion and development of electric vehicle (EV) training programs specializing in maintenance and repair for vehicles and charging stations. The remaining $5 million will be allocated to the NYSDOL Support Services Fund, which strengthens the availability of supportive services for participants enrolled in a clean energy training program, including but not limited to childcare, transportation, student fees and books.

The NYPA funding stems from a commitment in the 2023-24 Enacted State Budget and will largely support the efforts of the New York State Department of Labor through their Office of Just Energy Transition (OJET) to connect workers to opportunities for jobs in the clean energy economy through upskilling and training with a focus on serving those who are traditionally underrepresented, especially within disadvantaged communities.

Last year, the Power Authority allocated $25 million for workforce development funding, demonstrating its strong commitment to building a skilled labor force for New York's clean energy future. NYPA will continue to support workforce training initiatives to support New York’s workforce and meet the evolving needs of the renewable energy sector.

NYPA actively engages with each community training organization to ensure skills training is matched with needed positions and participant success through supportive wraparound services. NYPA’s collaboration with the skills-training organizations include input on the classroom and hands-on technology experiences of the enrollees for promoting the requisite clean energy skills and providing guidance on training locations to ensure statewide reach of the awards.

An additional $4 million in grants are available from DEC for Green Jobs for Youth workforce funding programs developed or funded by community-based organizations in or serving environmental justice and disadvantaged communities. The initiative helps prepare youth between the ages of 17-24 for jobs in the green economy through workforce development, skills training, and certification. This grant was last offered in 2017, with approximately $1 million helping train and educate more than 370 participants and 59 youth placed into jobs to date. For a complete list of guidelines and more information, contact DEC’s Office of Environmental Justice at 518-402-2600, [email protected], or online at DEC's Environmental Justice webpage. Questions regarding this grant opportunity will be accepted until close of business Dec. 31, 2025. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2026.

Funding for DEC’s Green Jobs for Youth Grants is provided by the State's Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) as part of New York State’s ongoing commitment to environmental justice. The 2025-26 enacted State Budget increases the EPF to a record $425 million, helping support work directly in disadvantaged communities, as well as other critical environmental programs such as land acquisition, farmland protection, invasive species prevention and eradication, enhanced recreational access, and water quality improvement.

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “New York is building the foundation for a greener, more prosperous New York, where anyone can participate in the state’s growing clean energy sector. The $12 million in NYPA funding will directly support DOL’s efforts to prepare New Yorkers for clean energy careers through thoughtful programming and initiatives that offer vital wraparound services.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Developing New York’s clean energy workforce is a strategic investment that positions the state at the forefront of the clean energy economy while ensuring skilled workers and jobs remain right here in New York. This funding from NYPA and DEC advances NYSDOL’s mission to help current energy workers pivot to green careers and prepare the next generation of clean energy professionals. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and continued commitment to initiatives that spur economic growth and make New York an affordable place to live, work, and raise a family.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Green jobs are the future, and Governor Hochul recognizes the importance of equipping our future leaders with the skills they need to be successful in New York's clean energy transition and other industries that make up our green economy. The $16 million in workforce development investments, including $4 million from DEC to provide youth in environmental justice and disadvantaged communities with skills training, paving a pathway to green employment and a prosperous future for those most in need of support.”

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “As Chair of the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee, I have made it my mission to ensure that clean energy funding isn’t just an abstract goal, but a lifeline for the people of New York. This $16 million investment will open doors for workers who are ready to seize new opportunities, and for young people eager to build brighter futures. For too long, disadvantaged communities have been shut out of economic growth, but these programs bring skilled training, support services, and real pathways to good paying jobs directly to them. This is about more than clean energy it’s about dignity, equity, and making sure every New Yorker has a fair shot at the future we are building together.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “A robust, trained workforce is a critical part of our clean energy transition, and I have long advocated for removing the barriers that prevent too many people—particularly women, young people and communities of color—from entering this workforce. Today’s announcement will create good-paying, clean energy jobs, boost our local economies, and help us reach our climate goals. I thank Governor Hochul, NYPA, and DEC for this critical investment in our future workforce.”