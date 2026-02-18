Kansas Seniors Still Have Choices Thanks to Funding Bill

PACE Center locations in Kansas, February, 2026 A participant with a PACE primary care doctor PACE participant and Registered Nurse, at Ascension Living HOPE, Kansas

PACE Strengthened by Congress, President with H.R. 7148 to Ensure Growth and Access for More Older Adults

We want families to know they don’t have to settle for a complicated system.” — Billy D. Persinger, Jr.

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kansas PACE wants to reassure the community that for people 55 and older, the freedom to choose your care remains fully available. PACE remains a permanent and reliable option for older adults under the newly passed government funding package.Many older adults deal with health problems that make it hard to live alone. Navigating different doctors and insurance rules can be overwhelming. Some think their options are being limited, but that isn’t the case. In Kansas, you still have the right to choose the path that fits you best - whether that is original Medicare, a private Medicare Advantage plan, or the all-in-one support of PACE.“We want families to know they don’t have to settle for a complicated system,” said Billy D. Persinger, Jr., Consortium Manager at Kansas PACE. “Our mission is simple: help seniors live safely in the home they love. PACE is a complete care team of doctors, nurses, and therapists who work together to make life better.”Earlier this month, Congress passed and the President signed a major bipartisan funding bill, H.R. 7148, The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026. This laws specifically protects and seeks to grow PACE. This law ensures that PACE remains a permanent and reliable option for older adults.U. S. Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas supported the bill. The National PACE Association reported this law is a major step to make enrolling in PACE simpler and faster.For seniors who qualify, PACE offers a "common-sense" approach to healthcare. Instead of juggling different plans and multiple doctors' offices, PACE coordinates everything in one place.Key benefits of PACE include:- Total Medical Care: Senior-health specialists, dental, vision, and hearing all included.- Help at Home: Trustworthy aides to keep seniors safe and support family caregivers.- Safe Rides: Transportation to medical visits and the PACE center.- Social Connection: Hot lunches and fun activities at our centers to keep seniors active and prevent loneliness."The bottom line for Kansas families is that you still have choices. If you want to keep your current Medicare setup, you can. But if you are looking for health care that includes more support, PACE is here," said Mr. Persinger.PACE is a permanent benefit guaranteed by law, designed to help you stay independent and healthy for as long as possible.PACE is not only for people currently enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid. In Kansas, people with income up to $3,000 each month, and savings up to $2,000, can qualify to receive PACE at no-cost.To learn more about eligibility, benefits or to find a location near you, visit kansaspace.org or call (855) 662-1325.About Kansas PACEKansas PACE is a statewide collaboration of three nonprofit providers -- Midland Care PACE, Ascension Living HOPE, and Bluestem PACE -- working together to raise awareness of PACE. As of December 2025, these combined organizations serve approximately 1,000 participants. PACE is available at 8 locations in central and northeastern Kansas. PACE is the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly.

My Life, My Way, with PACE

