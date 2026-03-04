Kansas Families Face Affordability Gap for Nursing Home Care

A participant with a PACE primary care doctor PACE participant and Registered Nurse, at Ascension Living HOPE, Kansas KansasPACE.org provides easy-to-navigate information

Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) Emerges as Vital Alternative

We're talking with Kansans who have worked hard their entire lives suddenly facing a bill they just can't pay. And their family can't pay it either.” — Billy D. Persinger, Jr.

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report released this week reveals a growing financial crisis for older Kansans: the median cost of nursing home care is nearly 1.4 times times the median household income in the state.According to the new 2025 CareScout Cost of Care Survey , the median annual cost for a semi-private nursing home room in Kansas has reached $104,025. Yet median household income in Kansas is approximately $75,500. Put another way, for every $1 earned in a household, a nursing home costs about $1.40.The data underscores the affordability gap for families seeking long-term care.“We're talking with Kansans who have worked hard their entire lives suddenly facing a bill they just can't pay. And their family can't pay it either. It's a crisis that hits home every time a family realizes their loved one might have to leave their own house just to get the care they need," said Billy D. Persinger, Jr., Consortium Manager at Kansas PACE These rising costs often force seniors to "spend down" their life savings to qualify for Medicaid, shifting the financial burden onto the state’s Medicaid system.As an alternative, the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) is a sustainable, cost-effective solution. PACE allows seniors to receive comprehensive medical and social services in their own homes, avoiding the high price tag and displacement associated with nursing facilities.“Our elders want to age with dignity in their own homes and communities,” Persinger noted. “PACE offers a high-quality alternative that focuses on keeping people independent and healthy at home for as long as possible.”About Kansas PACEKansas PACE is a statewide collaboration of three nonprofit providers -- Midland Care PACE, Ascension Living HOPE, and Bluestem PACE -- working together to raise awareness of PACE. As of December 2025, these combined organizations serve approximately 1,000 participants. PACE is available at 8 locations in central and northeastern Kansas. PACE is the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. To learn more about eligibility, benefits or to find a location, visit KansasPACE.org or call (855) 662-1325.Note on Data SourcesData regarding nursing home costs is sourced from the 2025 CareScout Cost of Care Survey released March 2, 2026. Household income data is sourced from USA Facts

