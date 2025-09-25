Gauteng Roads and Transport highlights progress in infrastructure delivery across the province

Gauteng MEC for roads and transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, together with KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements, Siboniso Duma, today, Tuesday, 23 September 2025, conducted an oversight visit to the K101 (R101) road construction site in Midrand, Johannesburg.

This visit was part of outcomes of the bilateral meeting held between the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provincial governments led respectively by premiers Panyaza Lesufi and Thami Ntuli at the OR Tambo Government Precinct Civic Centre in Germiston, City of Ekurhuleni on Monday, 22 September 2025.

The engagement focused on strengthening interprovincial collaboration in areas including coordination of infrastructure projects, inner-city regeneration, urban transformation, and the development of an e-logistics hub to boost economic activity across Gauteng, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal.

It was agreed that both provinces will explore the various systems used in the implementation of projects by both departments, to check which ones are effective and efficient, and how to integrate the working systems.

Furthermore, there was an agreement on the in-house capacitation of the departments to implement projects, from planning phase, design, to construction.

The meeting resolved that a strategic memorandum of understanding between both departments to solidify the working relationship will be drafted.

Enquiries:

Mr King Mthombeni

Cell: 071 400 0915

#ServiceDeliveryZA