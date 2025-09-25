Acting President Paul Mashatile pays tribute to the late Mama Nolandile Mabuyane as a woman of faith and dignity

Acting President Paul Mashatile has today, 25 September 2025, visited the home of Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane to pay his respects on the passing of the Premier's mother Mama Nolandile Mabuyane.

Speaking on the legacy of the late Mama Mabuyane, Acting President Mashatile described her as a woman of faith and dignity.

"On behalf of Government and the people of South Africa, and in my personal capacity, I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to you and your family on the passing of your beloved mother," said the Acting President.

Affectionately known as Mambathane, he said, "the late Mama Mabuyane is remembered as a woman of faith and dignity. Her warmth, humility and quiet strength were qualities that not only enriched your family, but also anchored her community in love and principle. The pain of losing a mother is immeasurable. For a mother is the cornerstone of the family, the wellspring of wisdom, and the quiet force behind our strength. Though she may no longer be with you in the physical, the values she embodied will live on through the lives of those she nurtured and the legacy she has left behind, including in the Premier as Leader of this Province."

Acting President Mashatile added that her legacy was reflected not only in her family, but also in the countless lives touched indirectly through Premier Mabuyane's leadership in the province and public service to the citizens.

He continued: "The strength, compassion and dedication with which you have served the people of the Eastern Cape and the nation speak volumes about the woman who raised you."

"In this moment of sorrow, we pray that the Almighty grants you and your family comfort, peace, and the courage to face the days ahead. May you take solace in the beautiful memories you shared with her, and may her soul find eternal rest. May her legacy be eternal and may she continue to rest in peace and power," concluded Acting President Mashatile.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

#GovZAUpdates