Minister Dion George on arrests of abalone poachers by DFFE fishery control officers and partner law enforcement officers

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has welcomed the swift and coordinated efforts of enforcement officials from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), the South African Police Service (SAPS), the City of Cape Town Marine Unit, and other enforcement agencies, which resulted in the disruption of a large-scale illegal abalone poaching operation at Robben Island on 22 and 23 September 2025.

“Criminal syndicates must know that South Africans do not tolerate lawlessness and the misuse of our natural assets – those who exploit our natural resources will face the full consequences of the law,” said Minister George. “These arrests, and other recent ones, are indicative of our ongoing conservation efforts supported by stronger, tactical law enforcement.”

On 22 September 2025, DFFE Fishery Control Officers together with the other law enforcement officers intercepted a truck with dried abalone near Rawsonville in the Western Cape. The truck was transporting 13 341 dried abalone with a weight of approximately 840 kilograms with an estimated value of R5 million.

A day later, 23 September 2025, law enforcement officers discovered an abalone poaching operation which involved approximately twenty divers. Despite the difficulties posed by rough terrain and the strategic concealment tactics used by the divers, enforcement teams were assisted by the SAPS drone unit and managed to apprehend nine suspects and recover diving equipment and gear.

Highlighting that communities often know who the culprits are, Minister George has called on the public to join hands in the fight against illegal activity by reporting any suspicious activities to the relevant DFFE authorities on 086 111 2468 | cscenquries@dffe.gov.za or any other law enforcement authority.

"I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to every officer and partner involved in these operations. Their hard work and sacrifice are crucial in safeguarding South Africa’s marine biodiversity,” said Minister George.

