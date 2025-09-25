Water and Sanitation on Vaal Dam and IVRS levels staying high ahead of summer rainfall season



Water and Sanitation on Vaal Dam and IVRS levels remain high as summer rainfall season approaches

According to Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) weekly report on the status of dams. Vaal Dam has marginally decreased from last week’s 105.0% to 103.6% this week.

Despite the reduction, the Department has kept the dam at above full supply capacity to ensure that it remained full until mid-spring, ahead of the summer rainfall season. Maintaining these high storage levels forms part of DWS’s operational water supply strategy and broader drought resilience measures.

According to forecasts by the South African Weather Service (SAWS), rainfall during early to mid-spring is expected to be above-normal in the eastern and south-eastern regions of the country, while most other areas may experience below-normal rainfall.

The Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) continues to demonstrate overall stability, though it has recorded a slight decrease from 98.7% last week to 98.0% this week.

Other key dams within the system have reported the following changes: Grootdraai Dam decreased from 96.6% to 95.4% this week, while Sterkfontein Dam remained steady at 99.0%. Bloemhof Dam decreased from 101.2% to 100.5%

Water levels in the Lesotho Highlands continue to display mixed movements: Katse Dam: improved slightly from 91.4% to 91.5%, meanwhile Mohale Dam declined from 90.4% to 88.3%

To ensure readiness for the upcoming rainy season, the DWS has implemented comprehensive flood preparedness measures in collaboration with specialists and key stakeholders. These measures include:

• Strengthened governance and operational arrangements

• Enhanced real-time hydrological data collection via an extensive network of gauging stations

• Improved coordination with disaster management structures

The Department emphasizes the importance of maintaining high dam storage levels as part of its operational strategy to guarantee water security and drought resilience, while simultaneously preparing for potential flood events in the months ahead.

