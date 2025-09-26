Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company Named Insurance Insider Honors 2025 Employer of the Year

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company (PLM), the largest mutual insurer dedicated to wood-related businesses, took home the Employer of the Year award at the Insurance Insider US Honors 2025 held in New York on September 25. PLM was recognized for fostering a rich company culture centered on professional growth and community support, among other attributes.The Insurance Insider US Honors awards celebrates outstanding achievement from the US wholesale, specialty and (re)insurance markets, with awards in 25-plus categories. Winners at the Insurance Insider US Honors are recognized for their commitment to advancing their respective markets and chosen by a panel of esteemed industry experts.PLM is dedicated to ensuring employees feel valued by offering a variety of skill development opportunities that include continuing education, cross-functional experience and time in the field. Last year, 50 PLM employees earned new insurance designations and more than 100 employees attended industry trade shows.“We are continuously focused on our company culture to ensure our employees see their work as rewarding and have opportunities to grow in their careers,” said PLM CEO John Smith. “We are grateful for this award and very proud of the culture we’ve cultivated, where professional development and philanthropic endeavors are not only encouraged, but incentivized and celebrated.”PLM’s commitment to its communities is clearly woven into its corporate culture. For two years in a row, PLM had enjoyed 100% participation in its United Way campaign, where the company’s family-like culture was reinforced through volunteer events and fundraisers like family bingo, family football pools and more.For more information about PLM, please visit https://www.plmins.com/ About Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance CompanyPennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company (PLM) is a nationally recognized property and casualty insurance carrier serving the lumber, woodworking and building material industries. Backed by 130 years of experience, the-based company protects more than 5,500 businesses nationwide with property, general liability, inland marine, business automobile, commercial excess liability and equipment breakdown coverages.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.