Commission for Gender Equality hosts stakeholder engagement on access to communal land in Limpopo, 29 Sept

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) invites members of the media to a stakeholder engagement to be held in Limpopo.

The engagement will focus on the launch of CGE’s 2024 research study on barriers to women’s and gender-diverse persons’ access to communal land. It will also bring together policymakers, traditional leaders, academics, and civil society to interrogate cultural practices that continue to limit equitable land ownership.

Some of the key focus areas of stakeholder engagement will be:

Findings of CGE’s research on land access barriers in communal settings;

The role of traditional leaders in securing women’s land tenure rights;

Gender and cultural practices in land allocation;

Policy and legislative frameworks to advance equitable access to land.

Participants in the stakeholder engagement will be provincial and national government officials, Limpopo House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, academics, civil society organisations, Chapter 9 institutions, and media representatives.

Date: 29 September 2025

Time: 09h30 – 15h00h

Venue: Royal Hotel, Polokwane

RSVP: Mr. Tshepang Mokgokong or Ms Catherine Nawa

Tshepang@cge.org.za / Catherine@cge.org.za

Contact Person:

Javu Baloyi

CGE Spokesperson

Cell: 083 557 3306

E-mail: Javu@cge.org.za

