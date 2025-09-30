President Cyril Ramaphosa receives Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-designate, 2 Oct

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 02 October 2025, receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-designate at a Credentials Ceremony to be held at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.

Letters of Credence are official diplomatic documents presented to the President by Heads of Mission-designate who have been nominated by their respective governments to serve as ambassadors to South Africa.

President Ramaphosa will receive Heads of Mission-designate from the following 18 countries:

The People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria The Republic of Chile The Kingdom of Spain The Republic of Ecuador The Islamic Republic of Pakistan The Kingdom of Thailand The Democratic Republic of Congo The Republic of Serbia The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka The Islamic Republic of Mauritania The Republic of Argentina The Republic of Sierra Leone The Republic of Uzbekistan The Republic of Liberia The Kingdom of Sweden The Republic of the Sudan The Republic of Tajikistan The Republic of Zambia

Media are invited to cover the credentials ceremony as follows:

Date: Thursday, 02 October 2025

Time: 09h30 (Media to arrive at 08h30)

Venue: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House, Pretoria

Media RSVPs can be directed to Makungu Mbetse on makungu@presidency.gov.za and cc Patience Mtshali on Patience@presidency.gov.za not later than Wednesday, 01 October 2025 at 10h00 in the morning.

Enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

