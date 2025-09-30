Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,272 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,914 in the last 365 days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa receives Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-designate, 2 Oct

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 02 October 2025, receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-designate at a Credentials Ceremony to be held at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.

Letters of Credence are official diplomatic documents presented to the President by Heads of Mission-designate who have been nominated by their respective governments to serve as ambassadors to South Africa.

President Ramaphosa will receive Heads of Mission-designate from the following 18 countries:

  1. The People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria
  2. The Republic of Chile
  3. The Kingdom of Spain
  4. The Republic of Ecuador
  5. The Islamic Republic of Pakistan
  6. The Kingdom of Thailand
  7. The Democratic Republic of Congo
  8. The Republic of Serbia
  9. The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka
  10. The Islamic Republic of Mauritania
  11. The Republic of Argentina
  12. The Republic of Sierra Leone
  13. The Republic of Uzbekistan
  14. The Republic of Liberia
  15. The Kingdom of Sweden
  16. The Republic of the Sudan
  17. The Republic of Tajikistan
  18. The Republic of Zambia

Media are invited to cover the credentials ceremony as follows:

Date: Thursday, 02 October 2025
Time: 09h30 (Media to arrive at 08h30)
Venue: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House, Pretoria

Media RSVPs can be directed to Makungu Mbetse on makungu@presidency.gov.za and cc Patience Mtshali on Patience@presidency.gov.za not later than Wednesday, 01 October 2025 at 10h00 in the morning.

Enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

President Cyril Ramaphosa receives Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-designate, 2 Oct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more