MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela attends memorial service of late GNTA Chairperson, 25 Sept

Gauteng MEC for roads and transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will this morning, Thursday, 25 September 2025, attend the memorial service of the late Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA) Chairperson, Mr Thamsanqa Moya, in Soweto.

Mr Moya was tragically gunned down on Thursday, 18 September 2025, while driving along the Soweto Highway.

His untimely passing has left a profound void in the transport industry, where he was widely respected as a committed and visionary leader.

The memorial service will bring together government leaders, representatives from the transport industry, stakeholders, and community members to honour and celebrate Mr Moya’s life, legacy, and contribution to the sector.

Details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 25 September 2025

Time: 11h00

Venue: Diepkloof Communal Hall, Eben Cuyler Drive, Soweto (next to Diepkloof Square)

