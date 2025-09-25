Minister Sisisi Tolashe reaches out to an underprivileged community of Delmas, 25 Sept

The Department of Social Development, South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and National Development Agency (NDA) will be rolling out the Integrated Registration Outreach Programme (ICROP). This programme will be led by the Minister of Social Development Honourable Sisisi Tolashe, accompanied by the Mpumalanga MEC for social development Ms N Hlophe and the Executive Mayor of Victor Khanye Local Municipality. This successful initiative ensures that underprivileged communities access SASSA services without travelling long distances and contributes to poverty reduction.

This programme also assists the social development sector in connecting directly with beneficiaries on the grounds that it assists in improving communication between the Agency and beneficiaries.

The Victor Khanye Local Municipality (Delmas) area is targeted because of multiple social challenges that continue to affect the well-being of community members. High levels of unemployment and poverty have led to a rise in social problems such as substance abuse, crime and teenage pregnancy. These challenges are further compounded by limited access to economic opportunities. As a result, a large portion of the population relies heavily on social grants for survival. Estimated statistics of social grant beneficiaries around the area is 18,482.

During this event, the Agency will be rendering services such as grant application, reviews, attending all enquiries including SRD R370 grant. A number of about 14 various government departments, NGOs, state entities and financial institutions will be providing their services to the people and empowerment information.

The ICROP is scheduled as follows:

Venue: Simon Gondwe Botleng Sport Centre

Date: Friday, 26 September 2025

Time: 08:00

The media is invited to witness this service delivery.

Please confirm your attendance to Nothando Shezi at 079 588 5918 or nothandos@sassa.gov.za

For more information contact toll free during working days/hours 0800 60 10 11, Monday to Friday, or WhatsApp 082 046 8553.

Enquiries:

Mr Paseka Letsatsi

Cell: 082 883 9969 / 083 375 8930

Mr Senzeni Ngubeni

Cell: 078 160 1609

Mr Sandi Mbatsha

DSD: Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 082 525 2959

E-mail: sandim@dsd.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA